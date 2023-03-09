Goldie Hawn's famous daughter-in-law pays rare public tribute to star in heartfelt message The actress' son with Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, is married to actress Meredith Hagner

Goldie Hawn, over fifty years after making her debut in the silver screen on 1968's The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, still knows how to make a splash.

The actress, 73, is the star of Variety's latest issue, and not only did she dazzle readers with a trademark quirky and glamorous photoshoot, but her own family members couldn't help but gush over it either.

Goldie is the matriarch of one of Hollywood's most famous families. She has been in a relationship with Kurt Russell for over forty years, and together they raised her kids from her marriage to Bill Hudson, Kate and Oliver Hudson, as well as their son Wyatt Russell, who is also an actor. The couple have seven grandchildren, who you can learn all about in the video below.

Wyatt's wife Meredith Hagner – also an actress – who had nothing but praise for her mother-in-law as soon as the cover for the new issue was revealed, and took to her Instagram to pay tribute to the Hollywood legend.

Meredith, who's starred in Search Party, Palm Springs and more, shared on her Instagram Stories a screenshot of the Variety cover, and endearingly wrote: "There's quite possibly no one more magical," adding: "Love you," and tagged her mother-in-law.

Goldie is indeed magical in the shot, taken at the bottom of a grand staircase; she dons a full black suit with an untied bowtie around her neck, and she has propped up her Oscar – the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in 1969's Cactus Flower – right next to her.

Goldie looks her usual spectacular self in th photo

Plus, for a classic Goldie twist, she's wearing massive yellow and red clown shoes twice the size of her head, and she has one of her legs extended towards the ceiling.

"The shoes were Kurt's idea!" she revealed in the caption, and her son and more of her famous friends were quick to rave over the shot.

Goldie, Wyatt and Meredith at the 2016 Maui Film Festival in Hawai'i

"Jesus Ma!!! You look hot AF!!!!!" Oliver wrote, as director Nancy Meyers added: "Golden Girl!" and Melanie Griffith said: "This is EVERYTHING!!!"

