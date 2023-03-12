Goldie Hawn's lookalike granddaughter makes famous dad cry during rare public outing The Death Become Her star is a doting grandmother to seven grandchildren

Goldie Hawn loves nothing more than being a grandmother and has a close bond with her seven grandchildren.

And over the weekend, her oldest granddaughter, Rio, nine, managed to make her dad, Oliver Hudson, become overcome with emotion during a milestone moment that was documented online.

Oliver took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his only daughter - who looks identical to her famous grandmother - as she attended her very first Lakers game.

Rio was all smiles as she stood alongside her father, kitted out from head-to-toe in Lakers gear.

"Rio's first Lakers game. I cried," Oliver wrote alongside the image.

Goldie was one of the first to respond to the photo, writing: "xoxoxoxoo," while many more fans joined in with the comments. "Best dad, best girl," Meredith Hagner - the wife of Wyatt Hudson - wrote. "Love it, she's getting so big," a fan added, while another follower remarked: "She's so adorable, I can see her aunty Kate and grandmother Goldie in her looks."

Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rio attended her first Lakers game with dad Oliver Hudson

Rio is the youngest child and only daughter of Oliver and his wife, Erinn Bartlett. The couple are also parents to sons Bodhi, 12, and Wilder, 15.

She has an especially close bond with Goldie, with her parents having paid tribute to the star in her full moniker. Rio's middle name is Laura, which was in honor of Goldie's mother, Laura Hawn.

Along with Oliver's three children, Goldie is also grandmother to Kate Hudson's three children - Ryder Robinson, 19, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham Bellamy, 11, who she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and Rani Fujikawa, four, who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Rio looks just like her famous grandmother and aunt, Kate Hudson

Wyatt and Meredith welcomed Goldie and Kurt Russell's youngest grandchild, a little boy called Buddy, in 2020, although the protective parents keep him out of the spotlight.

Goldie previously gushed to Australian Women's Weekly that she believes "A good family is the answer to happiness", sweetly adding that "being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important".

