Stacey Dooley looks effortlessly cool in statement coat for date with baby Minnie

Stacey Dooley appears to be loving life as a new mother since welcoming her daughter Minnie into the world in January this year.

On Saturday, the documentary filmmaker stepped out in Brighton looking effortlessly cool as she rocked a relaxed, yet stylish getup to enjoy a mother-daughter date with her three-month-old daughter. Taking to Instagram to share a snap of her day out, Stacey declared little Minnie as her "BFF 4eva" in the sweet post.

Stacey stepped out in Brighton with her daughter

The Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over star rocked sporty joggers in grey marl, slipping into a pair of black trainers with orange accents.

Adding to her mix n' match ensemble, Stacey donned an oversized fur coat emblazoned with a leopard print, slicking her auburn tresses into a relaxed topknot.

Stacey has returned to work since welcoming her first child with partner Kevin Clifton, and earlier this week she expressed her gratitude to her crew for "bringing the set to her" when she didn't want to leave baby Minnie.

The star recently returned to work

Looking oh-so-chic in a chunky jumper and her favourite Remain Birger Christensen cargo trousers, Stacey shared a video from the beautiful Brighton home she shares with Kevin – thanking all her colleagues for being supportive.

"SHOUT OUT to all my crews. Every exec I’m working with has been SO supportive. Ta for letting me pause evs 5 seconds… And ta for bringing the set to me. U da best," she captioned it. Watch the video below…

The post comes less than two weeks after Kevin shared a never-before-seen snapshot of Stacey cradling baby Minnie. The documentary maker looked her usual stylish self in a comfortable ensemble featuring a pair of baggy jeans, a brown hoodie, sporty trainers and a bright tangerine-orange leather bag.

Stacey continues to share glimpses of her newborn with her Instagram followers

Baby Minnie, meanwhile, was dressed in a cosy oatmeal ensemble and a charcoal-grey onesie. Matching with her famous mother, the tiny tot could be seen wearing the most precious knitted orange booties. Adorable!

