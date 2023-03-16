Ginny & Georgia stars react amid incredible news for Brianne Howey Brianne stars as mom Georgia in the Netflix show

Ginny & Georgia’s Brianne Howey is expecting her first child with husband Matt Ziering. The 33-year-old took to social media on Thursday to share the news with fans, and her co-stars were over the moon.

"@boss show with my forever new +1, thanks for having us! Loved every second of the new collection #hugoboss," Brianne captioned a picture of herself in a brown maxi dress paired with a sheer white shirt.

Antonia Gentry - who plays Ginny - was quick to comment, gushing: "So. happy. for. You," while Nate Mitchell who plays Ginny’s dad said: "I can’t wait to meet them!!"

"OMG BRIANNE YOU ARE GLOWING IM FREAKING OUT AAAAAAAAAH IM ALREADY JEALOUS OF YOUR CHILD!!!!!!!!!!!" commented Sara Waisglass gushed, while Jennifer Robertson wrote: "Beautiful mama! Can’t wait to be a zany auntie!!!

Netdlix show Ginny & Georgia follows fifteen-year-old Ginny Miller and her thirty-year-old mother Georgia, who, along with Ginny's younger brother Austin, move to the fictional New England town of Wellsbury for a fresh start, after Georgia's husband dies.

Paul and Georgia's relationship has grown stronger throughout season 2

Season two dropped on the streaming platform earlier in 2023, and in classic Ginny & Georgia fashion, the finale came with plenty of jaw-dropping and heartbreaking moments.

After confronting her abusive ex, Gil, who has been trying to blackmail her for money, Georgia finally came clean to her fiancee, Mayor Paul Randolph, about the many skeletons in her closet (well, some of them at least).

Following her confession, Paul decided to support his bride-to-be and introduced her to his attorney. Seemingly set for a happy ending after marrying Paul, the couple's wedded bliss is short-lived, however, as Gabriel later shows up with the police, who arrest Georgia for the murder of Tom Fuller.

Ginny & Georgia season 3 has not yet been confirmed.

