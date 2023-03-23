Stacey Dooley rocks fringe hair transformation and high-waisted cargos as she returns to work post-baby

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Dooley has shared a grateful post on Instagram as she returned to her broadcasting work after having her daughter Minnie – and she looked super stylish, as ever.

The filmmaker and presenter looked chic in a chunky jumper and her favourite Remain Birger Christensen cargo trousers as she shared a video from the home she shares with Kevin Clifton – thanking all her colleagues for being supportive.

"SHOUT OUT to all my crews. Every exec I’m working with has been SO supportive. Ta for letting me pause evs 5 seconds… And ta for bringing the set to me. U da best," she captioned it. Watch the video below...

WATCH: Stacey Dooley returns to work with a new fringe haircut

Loading the player...

Stacey also appeared to have trimmed her fringe once again, sporting a shorter cut with her hair up in a topknot.

MORE: Stacey Dooley reveals daughter Minnie's full name on special day

"Love the fringe Stace," one fan wrote, with another replying: "You look incredible Stacey! And so happy." A further added: "Amazing. I love your jumper."

Remain Birger Christensen cargo pants, £520, Net A Porter

Stacey's trousers are her Remain Birger Christensen staples, which are made in distressed leather and cost £520. The former Strictly winner was at home barefoot, and showed off her chic dark pedicure and a khaki manicure, in contrast.

READ NEXT: Cargo pants are trending - here are 11 of our favourite pairs

Happy new parents Stacey and Kevin have shared a number of sweet posts in tribute to their daughter, particularly as Stacey marked her first Mother's Day earlier in March.

Kevin shared a gorgeous photo of Stacey and Minnie to mark Mother's Day

Kevin shared an adorable Instagram post on Sunday, which showed the presenter sitting in a chair at a restaurant wearing a double denim outfit, with Minnie snuggled into her shoulder.

He captioned it: "I've watched my girl @sjdooley become an absolute superwoman over the last couple of months (as if she wasn’t already). The most wonderful mum to our daughter Minnie. Love you baby. Happy 1st Mother’s Day."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.