Isla Fisher's very rare comment about children with Sacha Baron Cohen may surprise you

Isla Fisher is very private when it comes to her family with her husband Sacha Baron Cohen.

The 47-year-old shares three children, Olive, Elula, and Montgomery, with the Borat star, 51, and neither of them posts photos of their brood on social media, preferring to keep their children out of the spotlight.

But on Wednesday, Isla made a rare comment about her kids and revealed why she and her husband are notoriously private about them. "It's unfair on them!" she told ITV's Lorraine. "Kids deserve a normal childhood. I want them to be outdoors and play and run around - not feel [self-conscious]."

© Getty Images Isla and Sacha have been married for almost 22 years

Despite choosing to keep their home life to themselves, the Australian actress has shared snippets of her routine with her children in the past.

In an interview last year with Australia's Women's Weekly, Isla shared a candid look at family life behind closed doors.

"One of the perks of being an actor is you have a bunch of silly voices in your back pocket to whip out at bedtime," she said.

© Getty Images Isla and Sacha have relocated to Australia with their children

She also revealed that she adores reading to her brood, adding: "There's often a teachable lesson that leads to interesting discussions. If somebody is having a problem at school or something, I'll tailor the bedtime story a little bit to align with whatever's going on."

Isla and Sacha have been married for almost 22 years after meeting in 2001 at a "pretentious party" in Sydney. Sacha later confessed to the New York Times that they had bonded over "taking the mick out of the other people in the party".

He said it was love at first sight for him as he found Isla "hilarious," although he thinks she took more convincing of their future together. "I knew instantly," he said. "I don't know if she did. It's taken her about 20 years to know."

