Milla Jovovich's daughter is the spitting image of her mom as she steps out to premiere in NYC

Ever Anderson looks just like her mom Milla!

Milla Jovovich's 15-year-old daughter, Ever Anderson, made a stunning appearance at the Peter Pan & Wendy premiere in NYC on Tuesday night.

The actress, who plays the lead role of Wendy in the film, was a spitting image of her mother, who was also in attendance.

Ever looked incredible in a gorgeous teal dress with a cut-out design and a puffed-out skirt, teamed with strappy black heels.

She wore her brunette locks in loose waves over her shoulders and opted for a natural makeup look to highlight her stunning features.

The young actress, who also starred as a young Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow, is following in her mother's footsteps on the acting front.

In a recent interview, Ever spoke about her experience as a child actor, saying, "Though it meant I had a 'different' childhood than others, it was 'what I wanted to do.'"

Ever also revealed that her industry parents give her great advice and notes on what she should "try and do differently" and have encouraged her to "always do more, always have more interests and always be interested in other things."

Milla also expressed her mixed feelings about her daughter's foray into the acting world, saying: "On the one hand, I'm terrified because I know how difficult this industry is. And on the other hand, I'm overjoyed because I feel like my child has found their passion, and she has been very focused on it since she was five years old."

She added: "She's grown up on sets with her dad and I, and it seems like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree."

“We call her Baby Widow, She’s such a fan of the Marvel movies, and you know, Ever is just such an incredible talent. She’s just a real natural, and it was so wonderful to watch her on set. I mean, literally, she had everybody crying during one of her scenes! She’s amazing,” she added.

Mila shares three daughters with Paul W.S Anderson - Ever, Dashiel, 8, and Osian, 3.

