Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin sparked emotional change in family home impacting famous parents

Kelly Ripa is a doting mom to three grown-up children, who she shares with husband and Live co-host, Mark Consuelos.

However, the couple have had to navigate through a new chapter in their lives in the past few years, after they became empty nesters when their youngest son Joaquin, 20, left home.

Joaquin enrolled at the University of Michigan in 2021, and Kelly and Mark recently opened up the bittersweet change while chatting to People.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

"It was deep, it was like a loss," Mark told the publication. Kelly added: "When Joaquin left, it was hard, the two of us and the dogs staring at each other, like 'Well, now what?'"

"The first dinner I cooked, I'm not kidding, was for 12 people, and it was just the two of us. We sat there with this inordinate amount of food, neither one of us hungry at all."

MOST READ: Inside Kelly Ripa's public fallout with Michael Strahan

MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals surprise injury while visiting son Joaquin live on show

Luckily, Kelly and Mark are able to regularly go and visit their youngest son in his new home - where he is thriving.

© Photo: Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son Joaquin made them empty nesters

As well as studying drama, Joaquin is also on the University of Michigan wrestling team, and his famous parents often go to watch home games.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola moves back home - and it has a surprise impact on her famous parents

POPULAR: Kelly Ripa reacts to Live! co-stars long-awaited baby news

Mark also told People that out of all their children, Joaquin is "a little reserved" and when it comes to watching his famous parents on Live, he likely wouldn't.

"Joaquin's a little reserved. But he would turn it on. He's a drama student and he could turn it on for that hour, but I think he probably wouldn't want to do that," he explained.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos often go to visit their youngest son in Michigan

The couple are also parents to 25-year-old Michael, who is an aspiring actor living in Bushwick, and 21-year-old daughter Lola, who is in her final year at NYU, and currently living back at home.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's proud mom moment as son Michael lands major new role

MORE: Kelly Ripa reunites with son Joaquin - but he's not impressed!

Lola was there for her parents' new work chapter earlier this month, on the very first episode of Live with Kelly and Mark. Mark has taken over from Kelly's former co-host, Ryan Seacrest, who left the program in the middle of April after six years of co-hosting.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.