Gemma Atkinson looks gorgeous in ab-baring crop top and jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Gemma Atkinson sent fans wild on Wednesday as she posted a snap to her social media wearing an ab-baring crop top styled with a pair of low-rise jeans.

The Strictly Come Dancing star was excited to share the picture from her new shoot, which took place to promote her upcoming book.

RELATED: Strictly's Gemma Atkinson dons bikini for impressive ice bath video

Gemma captioned the image: "I'm not a regular mum I'm a cool mum (when I've had my hair and makeup done by a professional and it's good lighting) Such a fun shoot for my new book! Can’t wait for you to read it and enjoy the program @headlinebooks".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson impresses fans in new workout video

Fans rushed to comment, with one writing: "Sooooo beautiful and such an inspiration", while another said: "You look stunning…Love love love your hair".

The actress wore her signature blonde locks in loose waves, and sported a glowy makeup look that was finished off with a glossy nude lip.

Gemma looked gorgeous as she snapped a selfie

One thing that really caught our eye was Gemma's jeans, which featured a unique cross-over detail on the waist.

Although her exact outfit details are yet to be revealed, we have found an amazing alternative to her jeans on ASOS.

They feature the same style waistband and are a super similar shade of blue, perfect for pairing with crop tops this summer like Gemma.

Collusion baggy jeans, £25, ASOS

The actress has been showcasing her stunning figure a lot on social media as of late, and just last week the star posted a snap to Instagram in a pair of skintight leggings.

Sharing the look with her millions of followers, Gemma wrote: "Them: Don’t be dramatic ME…Shooting again next Thursday! For my 2nd book! Can't wait".

Gemma showcased her stunning figure on Instagram

Fans couldn’t wait to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Stunning as always", while another said: "You look fabulous!"

The star styled the leggings with a simple black T-shirt and a pair of black heeled boots, and looked sensational!

DISCOVER: Gemma Atkinson just wowed us with her super-healthy breakfast

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.