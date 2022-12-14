Tim McGraw shares glimpse inside Nashville home as he talks surprising daughters The country singer shares three children with wife Faith Hill

Tim McGraw is a doting father and loves nothing more than spending time with his grown-up daughters.

MOST READ: Amy Robach's estranged husband's relationship status following T.J. Holmes affair

The country singer is married to Faith Hill, with whom he shares Gracie, Maggie and Audrey. The couple live in Nashville, where they raised their girls, who are now all living away from home.

However, Tim made sure to reveal a sweet family tradition involving his children this week - and it was heartwarming. Watch the video above to find out exactly what it was.

VIDEO: Tim McGraw reveals the sweet way he surprises his daughters at home in Nashville

Loading the player...

Tim and Faith are gearing up for the holidays right now, where they will be reunited with their daughters at their home. Gracie and Audrey both live in New York City, while their middle daughter Maggie also lives away from Nashville, having graduated from Stanford University.

LOOK: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's daughter Gracie gives rare glimpse inside jaw-dropping NYC apartment

SEE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's mega-mansion is 10x bigger than average US home

All three daughters are becoming stars in their own right too, with Gracie working on Broadway, and Audrey working as a model and actress outside of her studies.

While Maggie tends to keep a lower profile, she too has had a lot of creative success, having been the lead singer in a band back at college.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are doting parents to three daughters

When Audrey made her parents empty nesters last year, Tim opened up about the change to their family's dynamic in a rare interview with People.

POPULAR: Today Show reveals shake-up involving the co-anchors

MORE: Dylan Dryer's NYC apartment will blow your mind - see inside

He said: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

Tim and Faith with daughters Maggie and Audrey

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom." Tim previously opened up about his family unit while talking to Country Countdown USA too.

MOST READ: Celine Dion reveals heartbreaking news about her health

MORE: Gayle King weighs in on GMA3's Amy Robach and T.J.Holmes' affair

He said: "I'm the oldest kid in the family. Faith's got four kids. I just do what mom says." He also opened up about his children's close bond. "Anybody who has more than one kid knows they're so different," he said.

"They're so individual. But they're all real close, and all real supportive of each other. They miss each other when they're not around, but they also want their sister to experience life."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.