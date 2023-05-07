Jennifer Lopez makes revealing comment about ex Marc Anthony's relationship with twins Emme and Max

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker is now married to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is a doting mom-of-two and is currently going through a challenging time raising her 15-year-old twins - who are typical teenagers.

Discussing her parenting journey during a candid interview on Live with Kelly and Mark this week - which can be watched in the video below - J-Lo revealed her children, Emme and Max, are both questioning everything she does right now, but that she feels that moms always have it harder when it comes to navigating the difficult parenting years.

Remarking on her children's relationship with their father, Marc Anthony, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker told co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos: "I think it's particularly hard on mom's as they always kind of love dad.

VIDEO: J-Lo talks her twins difficult teenage years and relationship with Marc Anthony

"They are always kind of like dad's the best, and I'm just like, I was like that with my dad too and my mom told me and I'll say it to you right now on TV for everybody. I understand you so much more now!"

J-Lo's mom, Guadalupe, was sitting in the audience watching her daughter's interview, and was smiling in agreement.

Jennifer's twins have faced a lot of new starts over the last year, having moved from Miami, Florida, where they had been living with J-Lo and her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, to LA, following Jennifer's rekindled romance with Ben Affleck.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's children to welcome new baby into lives this year

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's former stepdaughter is so grown up in photo with dad Alex Rodriguez

The pair got married in 2022 and are currently looking for their forever home with their blended family. Ben shares three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

In an interview on The View last week, J-Lo opened up about her children's relationship with Ben. The 53-year-old pop sensation, who tied the knot with the actor last year, said that watching him raise their children brings tears to her eyes.

© Photo: Getty Images Jennifer Lopez recalled how quickly time has gone

"He's an amazing dad. It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I've ever seen. He's so involved, he teaches me about how to interact with the kids sometimes," she shared. Describing Ben as a "present, loving dad who cares," Jennifer admires how in tune he is with their children.

MORE: A-Rod's new life following split from Jennifer Lopez

MORE: Jennifer Garner breaks silence following Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding

"He's just so in tune, he's such a brilliant guy anyway like he's so learned in so many things, and you can just tell when he's had his kids, he read every book and everything you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it and is present and that's all you can ask for."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.