Everything you need to know about Jack Whitehall’s relationships

Jack Whitehall is one of the funniest men on TV, making him a hit with audiences, but he is also very popular with the ladies. The 30-year-old has been pictured with lots of beautiful women, from Hollywood stars such as Gemma Chan and Kate Beckinsale to singer Dua Lipa. Here, HELLO! have taken a look at the star's love life, past and present.

Roxie Nafousi

Blogger Roxie is said to have dated Jack even before his long-term relationship with Gemma Chan. In 2014, Roxie congratulated Jack on his BAFTA win via Twitter - and the pair began dating since 2020, and now live together in Putney.

Gemma Chan

Jack and met actress Gemma Chan on the set of Fresh Meat in 2011 and the pair hit it off straight away – embarking on a six-year relationship. Sadly, the pair called in quits in 2011 when Gemma, 36, moved out of the comedian's Notting Hill flat. The couple had been finding it increasingly difficult to spend time together as their schedules became busier and busier, but the two remain good friends.

Dua Lipa

Jack first presented the Brit Awards in February 2018 and it was reported that he got very close to singer Dua Lipa. The two were spotted kissing at an awards show after-party and Jack is said to have had a huge crush on the 24-year-old New Rules singer. Jack and Dua were seen holding hands at the party, held at London's Freemasons' Hall, in pictures published by The Sun. However rumours died down shortly afterwards, and the two haven't been snapped together since.

Kirsty Gallacher

Kirsty and Jack have known each other for years and both appeared on A League of Their Own and rumours that the pair were romantically involved started in April 2018 after Jack and 43-year-old Kirsty were seen flirting at a party. Onlookers saw serious chemistry between the co-workers when they partied alongside other stars at London's Groucho Club before moving on to a friend's flat in the earlier hours. It was there that the comedian reportedly enjoyed a kiss with the mum-of-two, although both declined to comment at the time.

Kate Beckinsale

In November 2018 Jack and Hollywood actress Kate Beckinsale were seen sharing a kiss at a Los Angeles karaoke bar before making their way into a hotel together. Before enjoying an up-market singalong at Blind Dragon karaoke lounge, the Fresh Meat star and 46-year-old Kate dined together at celebrity favourite Craig's, but left separately to avoid being photographed. However, the two were snapped canoodling numerous times later in the evening. Nothing seemed to come of their short-lived romance.

Paris Hilton

Surprisingly, Jack was a guest at The Simple Life star's 38th birthday celebrations in March, and in the weeks surrounding the heiress' bash, the two left lots of flirty comments on each other's Instagram posts. In March the British comedian posted a snap of himself filming Bounty Hunters, and the millionaire socialite casually posted a fire emoji in the comment section. That same month, Jack posted a hilarious video of himself lapping up the LA sunshine on a pool float, and Paris again replied to his photo – this time with a unicorn and a pair of heart eyes. Three days later the Bad Omens actor shared a clip of his appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show and 38-year-old Paris replied with a laughing emoji.

Melinda London

According to The Sun, in May 2019, Jack and lingerie model Melinda London had dinner together at exclusive private members club White City House in London's Shepherd's Bush. Melinda, 20, was previously in a relationship with DJ Jonas Blue, but the two called it quits after two years of dating around the same time as the model – known as 'Sharky' - was seen with Jack. Neither have addressed the romance, and according to her Instagram, 20-year-old Melinda has been globe-trotting recently, while Jack has been filming new projects in the States.

