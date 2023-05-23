Halle Berry stuns in white bikini and dress in mesmerizing beach photo with rarely-seen children

Halle Berry is a doting mom who is incredibly protective of her children' privacy.

However, recently, the Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to share a beautiful candid photo of herself walking along the beach with her children Nahla, 15, and Maceo, nine, from when they were younger.

The Hollywood star posted the picture - in which she wears a white bikini styled with a black dress, as she walked along the shore hand-in-hand with her children.

Fast forward to present day, Halle still loves being by the ocean - in fact, her latest Instagram photo shows her relaxing on a coach, with a blue ocean backdrop.

"In my happy place until further notice," she captioned the image. Halle was happy and relaxed at her beachside property in Malibu, where she spends a lot of her time.

The star also has a beautiful property in the Hollywood Hills. She and her two children even quarantined in the luxury waterfront mansion throughout 2020, which led to the family sharing several insights into its beautiful vistas on her socials.

Halle has recently been sharing regular snapshots into her life at the property. In April, the actress proudly showcased her natural beauty in a mirror selfie which she took in some lingerie.

The 56-year-old movie star looked radiant in a pink outfit with a plunging neckline edged in black lace.

Capturing her reflection in a mirror, the Monster's Ball actress tilted her head slightly and wrote to her 8.4 million followers, "Mirrors … the most honest friend out there," followed by a white heart emoji.

© Halle Berry on Instagram Halle Berry at her beautiful beachside home in Malibu

Then in March, Halle gave fans a glimpse into her intense workout routine. Taking again to Instagram, the A-lister shared a video of the "fat-burning cardio blast" that she'd been working on with her personal trainer – Hollywood stuntman Peter Lee Thomas.

The caption read: "It's #FitnessFriday, time to @respin our fit! If you're anything like me, some workouts are harder than others. Well, this wrist weight workout kicked my butt!! This circuit is just 4 simple exercises, but if you do high reps and at least 5 sets, it's a fat-burning cardio blast!"

Halle - although private - has previously opened up about being a mom, especially reflecting on doing so later in life."You're so much more ready to be a parent after 40 than when you're 20," she shared with Closer Weekly in May 2019.

Halle Berry on the beach with boyfriend Van Hunt

"You know yourself better." The star also said that because she's older, she's able to put her children at the forefront of everything.

"You've done a lot of things for yourself [when you're older], selfishly," the actress explained. "When you wait until later in life, you can really put your kids forward in a more meaningful way."

