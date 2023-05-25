Jeff Bezos, fiancee Lauren Sanchez's kids: Inside their blended family

Jeff and Lauren are parents to seven children

Love found its way to Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and Lauren Sánchez, the entertainment reporter, creating a blend of their respective families.

Jeff, already a father of four from his previous marriage to MacKenzie Scott, proposed to Lauren in May 2023, setting the stage for an intriguing family set-up.

Lauren herself is a proud mother of three children - a son from her relationship with NFL star Tony Gonzalez, and a son and daughter with ex-husband, Hollywood powerhouse Patrick Whitesell.

Jeff and Lauren stepped into the limelight as a couple in January 2019, amidst Jeff’s' divorce proceedings with MacKenzie, after 25 years of marriage.

Fast forward to five years later, Lauren graced the world with a glimpse of her stunning 20-carat engagement ring, reportedly worth $2.5 million, aboard her partner’s extravagant $500 million yacht.

Who are Jeff Bezos’ children?

Seven years into Jeff’s marriage with Mackenzie, they welcomed their son Preston, named after Jeff’s' middle name, continuing a long family tradition. Preston's arrival in 2000 marked the couple's first child, and interestingly, he is the only one of their four children whose name is publicly known.

While the couple went on to become proud parents of two more sons, their names and ages have been thoughtfully kept private.

© Todd Williamson Jeff Bezos and family attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Star Trek Beyond" in 2016

Reflecting on raising her three youngest children, MacKenzie once shared with Vogue in a February 2013 interview, “Kids … have an urgent need to be taken care of. After the third child, I knew I couldn’t be the kind of parent I wanted to be and continue writing. Those years were just too busy.”

The former couple also opened their hearts to their adopted daughter from China. As they decided to part ways, they committed to co-parenting their brood in harmony. Their joint statement read, “Though the labels might be different, we remain a family.”

© Getty Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Who are Lauren Sánchez's children?

Lauren’s parenting journey began in February 2001 with the birth of her son while in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs' player, Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, who later entered a commitment ceremony with October Gonzalez in 2007, maintains a good relationship with Sánchez, with her referring to the couple as her “best friends” in a January 2023 WSJ. Magazine interview.

© Jeffrey Mayer Lauren Sanchez and children in 2008

Lauren married Patrick in August 2005, marking the start of another chapter in her life. Patrick, who interestingly was friends with Jeff, and Lauren welcomed their son, Evan, in June 2006, nearly a year after their marriage.

© Brian To Lauren Sanchez and her children in 2009

In January 2008, their daughter, Ella, joined the family. The former couple parted ways in 2018 and officially divorced in October 2019. Patrick has since found love in Australian model Pia Miller.

Presently, Jeff and Lauren are embracing their journey as a modern "Brady Bunch". Lauren mentioned to WSJ. Magazine, that their blended family creates an interesting dynamic, as they “never know where the conversation is going to go with this many kids”

© Kevin Winter Patrick Whitesell with ex Lauren Sanchez and their children Evan and Ella

