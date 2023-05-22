Kevin Clifton reveals baby Minnie's major milestone in sweet update

Lovebirds Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley have been on cloud nine since welcoming baby Minnie. And much to the delight of fans, the Strictly professional shared a heart-melting update on Monday.

Appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Kevin, 40, was quick to heap praise on his "amazing" partner and new baby. On the subject of baby Minnie, the star gushed: "She's amazing. I just left her this morning."

WATCH: Kevin Clifton comforts baby daughter Minnie in adorable update

Elsewhere in the interview, Kevin shared a glimpse inside Minnie's development. Touching on her major milestones, the doting dad revealed: "She's just at that stage where she's starting to laugh now, doing anything, even just sort of wobbling your head and going 'hiya' and she starts to giggle."

Loved-up couple Kevin and Stacey welcomed their bundle of joy back in January. Despite their respective work commitments, the duo have been relishing spending time with their firstborn.

© Instagram Kevin enjoying a special moment with Minnie

Kevin, who is currently starring in Strictly Ballroom, commended his partner, saying: "She's amazing. I've been on tour in Aberdeen last week and came back just for the day for Sunday and I spent the day with them and I'm absolutely exhausted from it.

SEE: Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton pose for rare loved up selfie – fans notice adorable detail

SO SWEET: Stacey Dooley reveals sentimental trinket that she'll pass onto daughter Minnie

"Stace, she just carries on. I don't know how she does it. It must be this motherly thing that kicks in, I don't know. I don't know how she does it, she's an amazing mum."

© Instagram Stacey welcomed Minnie in January

Since welcoming little Minnie, Kevin and Stacey have been posting precious updates on social media. On Monday, Kevin delighted fans with a wholesome photograph of his partner Stacey cradling their daughter.

In the photo, Stacey looked every inch the doting mum as she tended to her little one. Whilst baby Minnie's face was shielded from the camera, the tot's bright red hair was on full display.

© Instagram Minnie has Stacey's red hair!

Captioning the image, Kevin penned: "Back to London between Aberdeen and Derry to have the day with my girls," followed by a red heart emoji.

Fans and friends were quick to flock to the comments section, with one writing: "Beautiful picture of your girls," whilst a second noted: "Just gorgeous."

A third chimed in: "Good for you, precious time with the loves of your life," and a fourth added: "What more could a man want?? Perfect."

© Getty The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

Stacey and Kevin first crossed paths on the set of Strictly Come Dancing after being partnered together for the hit series.

They successfully shimmied their way into the final before eventually lifting the coveted glitterball trophy. After a whirlwind romance, the smitten duo moved in together before later sharing news of their pregnancy in August 2022.

© Instagram Stacey shares regular updates on Instagram

Stacey and Kevin announced Minnie's arrival seven days after Stacey gave birth. Over on Instagram, they shared a photo of an envelope bearing their newborn's name.

In the caption, Stacey proudly gushed: "Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev," while Kevin added: "Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I've ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie, Love u Stace x."

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.