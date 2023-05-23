Stacey Dooley coos over tiny baby Minnie – cute photos

The Glow Up host and the Strictly star welcomed their daughter in January

Stacey Dooley, 36, and Kevin Clifton, 40, have only shared a handful of photos of their baby daughter Minnie since she was born in January.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, who met her partner on the show in 2018, has opened up about motherhood, saying she's "completely obsessed" with her little girl. "Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic!" she joked on The One Show. "I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic. I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her."

WATCH: Stacey Dooley gushes over baby Minnie

Judging from some sweet snaps of Stacey cooing over Minnie, we think it's safe to say that the doting mother is besotted with her daughter. Take a look at the precious mother-daughter moments caught on camera…

At just one month old, Minnie was already twinning with her mother in animal print. The newborn was wrapped up warm in a tiger-print hood as Stacey cuddled her in a leopard print jacket on their seaside trip. Kevin sweetly shared the clip of Stacey grinning at her daughter for Valentine's Day, describing them as "My Everything."

© Instagram The Stacey Dooley Investigates star took a mirror selfie with her daughter, making sure to keep her over her shoulder with her back to the camera to maintain her privacy. DISCOVER: Sarah Ferguson's goddaughter rocks slinky bridal jumpsuit for island wedding with wife

© Instagram How adorable is this mother-daughter photo Stacey shared on her 36th birthday? She nuzzled into Minnie's cheek, giving her a sweet kiss and wrote: "Kev, thank you for the greatest gift of all," referring to her baby girl.

© Instagram Stacey had another twinning moment with Minnie in the birthday snap Kevin shared, which showed her rocking jeans, a brown hoodie and a bright orange crossbody bag that matched the newborn's colourful socks. Adorable!

© Instagram Minnie was facing away from the camera once again as she lay over Stacey's shoulder during the couple's date night, with the TV star wrapping her arms around her legs and grinning. "I’ve watched my girl @sjdooley become an absolute superwoman over the last couple of months (as if she wasn’t already). The most wonderful mum to our daughter Minnie," Kevin wrote for Mother's Day.

© Instagram Cuddled up on the sofa, Stacey couldn't hide her adoration for her daughter as she lovingly held her in her arms.

© Instagram In a recent snap, Kevin caught a candid moment between Stacey and Minnie, as the Glow Up host gazed down at her during another cuddle session.

