How Simon Cowell's lookalike son Eric is taking after his famous dad

Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell has a real mini-me in his eight-year-old son Eric, who he shares with his fiancée Lauren Silverman.

The TV star, 63, who named his son after his late father, dotes over his little boy and is already teaching him the ropes when it comes to showbiz. In fact, the pair share a few of the same interests and seem so alike in character.

WATCH: Simon Cowell enjoys birthday celebrations with son Eric

Simon Cowell's shared project with son Eric

The Mirror reports that Simon and Eric have been working on a joint hobby recently… turning his Mini into an eco-friendly car by replacing the petrol engine for an electric motor.

During auditions for BGT back in January 2022, the music boss told the audience: "My son is obsessed with climate change, he’s taught me a lot recently. He goes down on the beaches and cleans them up."

He added: "I think it’s something we should all take seriously now. I’ve just bought a Tesla."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Simon, Lauren their son Eric and her son Adam

Simon Cowell's son and showbiz

Looks like young Eric might follow in his dad's footsteps into showbiz.

Speaking on Loose Women in December 2022, Simon revealed his son has a strong personality just like him.

Referring to his talent shows on TV, the star revealed: "The great thing is when I watch the shows, when they go out I’m looking at Eric thinking does he like something? and he’s normally right."

Simon continued: "I have a good idea what he’s going to be when older. He’s got his own opinion and he’s his own man which is really important."

© Photo: Getty Images Eric Cowell with his dad Simon

And back in 2019, Eric stole the show when he accompanied his dad to watch the America's Got Talent final. The budding entertainer was captured showcasing his dance moves while watching the performers on stage.

Wearing a pair of protective headphones, the then four-year-old had fun jumping up and down to the music along with his best friend Coco, the daughter of Terri Seymour.

Eric is no stranger to visiting his dad's TV shows, and regularly joins Simon on the judging panel at Britain's Got Talent.

Simon Cowell is a doting father

Simon Cowell on Eric's future

Back in 2018, Simon told The Sun that he is "training him up" with regards to his talent shows.

The proud dad divulged he would love Eric to take over the franchise one day, saying: "Oh, a million per cent. I think about that all the time. I would love him to take over. He’s really confident.

"When he comes down here he knows what everybody does. He likes being in the gallery. That will be my dream."

Eric and dad Simon

When Eric was just two years old, Simon introduced his son to his favourite music acts. The Daily Star reported how Simon relaxed his then-toddler by putting on Frank Sinatra tracks.

Simon had previously spoken about his intentions to teach Eric the ins and outs of running an international record label, revealing: "I would really like the idea of teaching him how to run the business. I would like to teach him how to do my job as quickly as possible. I would like to pass the reigns to him."

