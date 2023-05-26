Strictly's Janette Manrara shows off bare baby bump in tiny crop top and micro shorts

The It Takes Two host used to be a professional on Strictly Come Dancing…

Janette Manrara's due date is fast approaching and on Thursday, the star graced fans with another sensational update showing off her bare baby bump.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 39, took to her Instagram Stories for the candid update which saw her sporting a fabulous black sports bra and tiny matching micro shorts. Pregnancy certainly looks good on the TV star, who was simply glowing in the video, which you can see below, and opted for a very natural makeup look comprised of glossy pink lips and fluttery coatings of mascara.

In the clip, Janette chatted about her changing body but started the video with a happy update on her baby's health. She said: "Hi team, so pregnant life has been going great, the baby is good and really healthy…" She then went on to talk about a slew of products that have helped her during her pregnancy all the while keeping her growing tummy front and centre of the frame - adorable!

After the quick update, Janette then revealed she had spent a fun day with her former on-stage dance partner and close friend Robbie Metoni. During their meet-up, the besties certainly had a laugh together and Robbie was seen drawing a large smiley face on Janette's stomach.

Captioning a video of him creating his masterpiece, Janette penned: "When @robbiekmetoni comes to visit…" alongside a white love heart emoji. Robbie also shared an update on their fun day. Alongside a photo of him and Janette, both with smiley faces on their stomachs, he cheekily wrote: "Something's coming [side eye emoji]." We can't wait to see what it is!

Janette appears to be having a ball whilst awaiting her little one's arrival and will be the first child she has with her adoring husband and Strictly Come Dancing professional, Aljaz Skorjanec.

The pair recently marked the exciting months with a trip to Slovenia to visit Aljaz's family and sweetly coined their break away their "babymoon". During the visit the happy couple looked more loved-up than ever, regularly documenting their exciting activities.

Janette and Aljaz enjoyed a cosy stay at the chocolate village before heading on a romantic boat ride across Lake Bled to visit Ljubljana Castle. The stunning location is situated in the Julian Alps of the Upper Carniolan region of northwestern Slovenia.

One moment in the paddle boat saw Janette beaming whilst admiring the vast Slovenian landscape which really was a sight to behold. In the snap, taken by Aljaz, Janette couldn't look cosier, snuggled up in a black coat which she wore over a beige and black chequered shirt.

Janette and Aljaz announced the exciting news they were expecting, exclusively with HELLO! in February, giving us all the details about what they thought was going to be their journey with IVF.

During the interview, the pair also opened up about their recent move to Cheshire where they have put down roots near fellow Strictly stars Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson, who are currently expecting their second baby.

