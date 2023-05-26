GMB's Ben Shephard opens up about son Sam's latest milestone

Ben Shephard is a doting dad to sons Sam, 18, and Jack, 15, whom he shares with his wife Annie. Notoriously private about his family, the Good Morning Britain presenter rarely comments on his home life in South-West London, but on Friday, he made some candid confessions.

© Instagram Ben and his wife Annie have planned an 18th birthday party for their son Sam

After his co-star, Charlotte Hawkins quipped that he now has an 18-year-old living in his house, Ben revealed that he and Annie have organised an 18th birthday bash for their eldest son, Sam.

"It's actually his birthday party tonight as well, oh my goodness me. I dread to think what's going to happen later!" Ben said to Charlotte and their co-star Sean Fletcher.

Visually nervous, he added: "You know when you get those moments and you think 'Oh wow this must be what my parents went through' and I really didn't care when I was 18 but I really do now at 48."

© Instagram Ben shares a close bond with his sons Sam and Jack

In a hilarious moment, Ben's co-star Sean quickly asked if he was throwing the birthday bash at his own house, prompting the father-of-two to joke, "No, no, no – not that stupid." Ben currently resides in Richmond.

It's not the first time that he's spoken about Sam reaching new milestones. Earlier this month, the TV star penned a heartfelt post to his eldest son on Instagram. Reflecting on how quickly time has passed, Ben wrote:

"So around 14 years ago this little lad had his first day of school, full of joy, smiles and the most enormous shorts in the world! Today is Sam's last full day of lessons before study leave starts for his A levels. It seems like only yesterday he was barely as tall as the letter box, now he barely gets through the front door!!!

"To anyone else sending their younguns off for the last day of school- where has the time gone??? Good news is we don't look a day older right??? Good luck to them all for their exams and whatever comes next! By the way, he never did grow into the shorts!!"

Fans were quick to react to the Tipping Point presenter's nostalgic post, flooding the comments section with their own experiences of parenthood. "Best of luck to Sam for his exams. And what a cute picture!" wrote one. "Feeling this today about our 'little one' on [the] last official day," added another. "Bless, it's scary how quick the time goes by, hope they all get on good," a third well-wisher wrote.

