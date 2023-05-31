Jane Moore's lookalike daughter Ellie is so stunning in rare photos

Journalist Jane Moore is known for her youthful looks and stylish outfits on TV's Loose Women, on which she's a regular panellist.

Away from the limelight, Jane, 61, is mum to daughters Ellie and Grace from a previous relationship. Jane married PR guru Gary Farrow in 2002 and announced their split in 2022. She is stepmother to his daughter Lauren.

Jane's daughter Ellie, 30, looks so much like her famous mum, and we've found some rare photos of the pair, which you can see below.

In a past interview with Women and Home, Jane opened up about her 'Ab-Fab'-style relationship with Ellie.

She revealed: "Ellie has always been the more measured, capable, sensible one in our relationship; ploughing a steady furrow through the often chaotic landscape of, at first, my early years as a single mother then, later, the challenges of becoming part of a 'blended' family, as the Americans refer to those of us who marry someone with children from another relationship.

Jane added: "Her step-sister, Lauren, who’s six years older yet freely admits to being a lot less responsible, likened Ellie to Ab Fab's Saffy when they first met back in 1998, and the moniker has stuck."

Ellie looks so similar to her mum here, both with blue eyes and blonde locks. Jane wrote: "Happy 30th birthday to my wonderful first born @esmoore Have just popped in to surprise her and her mates enjoying a weekend at this divine #airbnb @parkfarmbarn.They can’t get rid of me that easily."

One fan commented: "Gorgeous just like ur mum," and another said: "She looks like you."

Jane Moore and Ellie at a secret cinema event

Jane shared this fun snap of her and Ellie back in 2018, all dressed up for a secret cinema trip. She wrote: "Off to @secret_cinema #romeoandjuliet with @esmoore. Apparently, I have been given the ‘demonic’ character of “Dominique the left-handed leprechaun.” Should be interesting."

Jane Moore and her daughters

Here is Jane with her daughters and step-daughter – what a beautiful bunch.

The writer posted: "Summer is here! Not the season (I’m back in jumpers already) but my stepdaughter Lauren’s daughter pictured here with her proud mum, both her aunties and “Nana Jane” on the end.

"Born the same day as The Bloke (aka Grampy), she’s a welcome bundle of joy in these challenging times. To all those already in the grandparent club, feel free to pass on any good advice! Also, not sure about ‘Nana Jane’ yet so if an alternative appeals I might ditch it and get in early on encouraging Summer to use it!! What are you called? Or what do/did you call your grandmother?"

