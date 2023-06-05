GMA's George Stephanopoulos' daughter is as tall as him in grown-up photo that sparks reaction

George Stephanopoulos is a doting dad-of-two, and it's safe to say his children are growing up fast!

The GMA star was pictured posing alongside his daughter Harper, 17, ahead of her prom night on Friday, and was feeling incredibly proud.

What's more, Harper was as tall as her father in the rare photo, and looked stylish dressed in a pink satin gown.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

The photo was shared by George's wife, Ali Wentworth, who joked in the caption: "Round 2, again, not her date."

Fans were quick to comment on just how proud George looked, while many more had the same observation about Harper's appearance.

"She's the perfect combination of both of you," one wrote, while another remarked: "Absolutely beautiful, she's the perfect combo of you both." A third added: "She is a perfect combination of her parents. Others commented on just how grown up Harper looked. "I find it hard to accept this," family friend Jessica Seinfeld wrote.

George Stephanopoulos' daughter Harper all ready for her prom

It's a big year for George and Ali's youngest daughter, who recently graduated from high school and will be going off to college in September. The transition will be bittersweet for the celebrity couple, as it will make them official empty nesters.

Their firstborn, Elliott, left home in 2021 and Ali admitted at the time she was devastated. Luckily, the 20-year-old often comes back to visit her family, and was recently pictured on the red carpet with her famous parents and sister, at the Pretty Baby premiere in New York City - which was produced by George and Ali's production company.

George Stephanopoulos with daughter Harper on her graduation day

The family all reunited last month too, as they attended a Taylor Swift concert in New York City. George got well and truly into the spirit of Taylor Swift's Eras tour, with photos to prove it.

The notoriously serious star was pictured sporting a cowboy hat as he got ready for the fun event at home with his wife and daughters. The family also made friendship bracelets, like many other concert goers are doing, inspired by Taylor's song, You're On Your Own Kid, from her 2022 album, Midnights.

Harper is Ali and George's youngest daughter

After the pictures of George and his family were shared on Instagram by his wife Ali, many comments flooded in. "Love that George is a swiftie," one wrote, while another commented: "George being a swiftie is the best thing ever." A third added: "George is the best!"

Elliott and Harper both have strong bonds with their parents, with Ali sharing an insight into their relationship in the past. Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

GMA's George Stephanopoulos getting ready for Taylor Swift's concert

The Go Ask Ali podcast star often shares hilarious stories about their family life in interviews, from their home life with their daughters to their relationship.

© Nina Westervelt George and Ali with their two daughters - Harper and Elliott

Speaking to HELLO! at the 33rd Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show on Tuesday April 25, Ali even joked that she doesn't want her husband as a guest, quipping: "I am not sure what we would talk about!"

