GMA's George Stephanopoulos' wife poses in hospital with newborn baby daughter in memorable photo

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth are notoriously private when it comes to sharing photos of their family, but the Go Ask Ali podcast star made the exception on Sunday to mark Mother's Day.

Ali, 58, took to Instagram to share a previously-unseen photo of herself posing in the hospital shortly after giving birth to youngest daughter Harper, now 17.

The candid picture showed Ali beaming with joy as she cradled her baby, while a toddler Elliott, now 20, had her arm around her mom. "Moments after giving birth," Ali captioned the picture.

Fans were quick to respond to the image, with one writing: "This wins the internet today!" while another wrote: "Best post I've seen today!" A third added: "You look real good!"

George and Ali raised their daughters in New York City, where they have lived for over a decade so that George can co-anchor Good Morning America each morning.

Previously, they lived in Washington D.C. — where George served as Communications Director for the White House during Bill Clinton's presidency, among other roles — and Ali previously opened up about them uprooting their family to another state, and downsizing to an apartment after living in a house.

She opened up about the exciting but daunting move to the Big Apple as she opened the doors to her apartment in an interview with Architectural Digest.

She explained: "No more than a tiny percentage of our possessions would fit into a New York apartment. I wondered how we could evolve beyond our humble domicile toward a more sophisticated home."

© Nina Westervelt George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth with daughters Harper and Elliott

George and Ali's oldest daughter, Elliott, left home to attend college several years ago, and come September, the couple will be waving off their youngest as she too prepares to leave home for college.

The change will see the couple become empty nesters, which will no doubt be bittersweet. Ali had previously revealed she cried all the way home after dropping Elliott off at college back in 2020.

© Photo: Instagram Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos inside their NYC home

Luckily, the 20-year-old often comes back to visit her family, and was recently pictured on the red carpet with her famous parents and sister, at the Pretty Baby premiere in New York City - which was produced by George and Ali's production company.

Elliott and Harper both have strong bonds with their parents, with Ali sharing an insight into their relationship in the past. Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

© Getty Images Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos have been married since 2001

© Photo: Getty Images Ali and George sometimes work together on GMA

The GMA star and Go Ask Ali podcaster are couple goals

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth are protective of their daughters' privacy

© Photo: Getty Images The celebrity couple have a great sense of humour

