Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie models unruly hair in rare baby photo with Edoardo's ex

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his ex Dara Huang have maintained a level of privacy when it comes to their son Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, only sharing a handful of photos that tend to obscure his face.

It's for this reason that fans were surprised to see doting mother Dara's latest birthday tribute to her eight-year-old, which included a throwback snap of the mother-son duo enjoying a beach holiday. The American architect looked relaxed wearing denim shorts, a grey crop top and flip-flops with her tot in a sling around her front.

While Dara smiled for the camera looking chic with her long dark hair tied into a neat bun, Wolfie wore a shocked expression on his face as he gazed into the distance with his hair standing on end in the wind.

"Happy birthday Wolfie. Nothing has [brought] me more joy in my life than being your mommy. Another sweet year watching you grow," she captioned the post, which also included photos of Wolfie's newborn hand clenched around her finger, and a more recent snap of the little boy.

Dara and Wolfie live in a beautiful Kensington apartment, which used to be conveniently located near Edoardo's London home. Edoardo and Beatrice have since relocated to the countryside with their daughter Sienna, with the trio living in a £3 million property in the Cotswolds, but they continue to share co-parenting responsibilities with Dara.

In 2023, Big Interiors Battle star Dara shared rare comments about how her son Wolfie splits his time between his parents during a 'day in the life' video on Instagram, which showed her taking her son to school in the morning. When asked why she didn't collect him from school, she replied: "As a co-parent, there is always a rotation of responsibilities. Sometimes I bring him to school, other times I pick him up". See inside their daily routine below...

Meanwhile, Beatrice gushed about spending time with her stepson at the 10th annual Oscar's Book Prize winner's ceremony in Mayfair. Opening up about Wolfie's love of reading, she said: "The award holds a very special place in my heart. My stepson, who is now seven, and I eagerly look forward to receiving the books and going through them together. Growing up in a world surrounded by books, we can take for granted that not everyone is so lucky.

© Getty Beatrice has spoken about her close relationship with her stepson

"We need to remember in a world of screens and AI, it is moments of community, including between parents and children that we need to keep alive."

