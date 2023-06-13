Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie makes unexpected on-stage debut as she joins mum on tour

Stacey Dooley, 36, shared a poignant moment with her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Tuesday as she reflected on the success of her ongoing 'In Conversation with Stacey Dooley' tour which opened at The Barbican in London last night.

Much to the delight of her fans, the BBC star has enjoyed every step of her tour with her daughter Minnie by her side. Stacey's six-month-old daughter, who she shares with her partner Kevin Clifton, even made her on-stage debut as her mother cradled her under the spotlight in her latest IG post.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley's pregnancy journey in detail

"All for u Queen Mins," Stacey penned in the caption of her sweet post, which showed the former Strictly Come Dancing champion holding her daughter on one hip as she looked out at the Barbican's auditorium.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley cradles her daughter Minnie on stage

Stacey looked cool and casual in oversized ribbed shorts and a plisse blouse which she teamed with black sandals. The mother-of-one teased her fiery hair into a claw clip, accessorising with her signature gold hoop earrings.

"To every single person that came down to the @barbicancentre on the hottest bloody day of the year, T h a a a a n k u [sic] I’m so so so grateful," added the TV presenter, before going on to thank her "sweetheart" Katie Piper who led the conversation on tour.

Fans couldn't help but gush over baby Minnie's moment on stage, flocking to the comments of Stacey's post. "Queen Mins… I can’t even, she’s too cute!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "She’s going to be so proud of her Mum!"

A third fan added: "Everything we do after we have kids is for them isn’t it.. life takes on a new totally selfless meaning."

© Getty Stacey Dooley is currently touring

Strictly lovebirds Stacey and Kevin welcomed their first daughter in January 2023.

© Getty Stacey and Kevin shared the news of their pregnancy in August 2022

During an appearance on The One Show earlier this year, the filmmaker described her daughter Minnie as the "love of her life".

© Instagram Stacey Dooley cuddled up on the sofa with baby Minnie

She told hosts Emma Willis and Jermain Jenas: "Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic. I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her."

© Instagram Stacey welcomed Minnie in January

