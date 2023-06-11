Stacey Dooley melts hearts with new video of baby daughter Minnie

Stacey Dooley delighted fans on Saturday with a new update featuring her baby daughter Minnie.

Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old broadcast journalist and presenter posted a sweet clip of herself enjoying a tranquil moment with Minnie during her sell-out UK tour, 'In conversation with Stacey Dooley'.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley enjoys seaside trip with daughter Minnie

In the precious video, Stacey looked every inch the doting mother as she carried Minnie up a set of stairs. Admiring the gleaming tiled walls, Strictly star Stacey could be heard saying: "I love these colours. Maybe I'll have this colour for my new kitchen."

Ever the fashionista, Stacey looked effortlessly stylish in a pair of baggy jeans, a strappy black top and a pair of sleek, white trainers. She wore her golden red locks in a low bun and expertly balanced baby Minnie's muslin cloth on her shoulder.

© Instagram Stacey cradled little Minnie

Little Minnie, meanwhile, looked adorable in a neutral romper. And judging by her hair colour, the tiny tot – whom Stacey shares with her partner Kevin Clifton – appears to be growing beautiful red hair just like her famous mother!

In her caption, Stacey penned: "Me and my BFF halfway through the tour. [love heart emoji] Barbican on Monday! [ticket emoji]. Can't wait to see [you] all x."

Unsurprisingly, fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "How do you look so effortlessly stylish with a baby muslin slung over your shoulder?!" whilst a second remarked: "Minnie has the kind of legs you just gotta squeeze! Beautiful baba and mama."

© Instagram Stacey welcomed Minnie in January

A third gushed: "Omg!... So cute!" and a fourth shared: "Isn't little Minnie growing!"

Stacey shares her bundle of joy with professional Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin. The loved-up couple welcomed their first child back in January, announcing their joyous baby news via Instagram with the sweetest post.

Since Minnie's arrival, the doting parents have been incredibly honest about their parenthood journey, touching on both the highs and lows.

During an appearance on The One Show in April, the filmmaker described Minnie as the "love of her life".

She told hosts Emma Willis and Jermain Jenas: "Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic. I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her."

© Instagram The TV star shares regular updates on social media

Kevin, meanwhile, has opened up about his hectic work schedule and how it impacts family life. The dancer – who is currently starring alongside Maisie Smith in Strictly Ballroom: The Musical – revealed how he occasionally experiences parenting guilt.

During an appearance on BBC Morning Live, he said: "I'm obsessed, I'm absolutely obsessed. We've just completely fallen in love with her.

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin met on Strictly

"I do feel a little bit guilty sometimes when I'm on the road. Like I miss them as they're obviously at home, but I do get a night's sleep."

Reflecting on meeting Stacey on Strictly back in 2018, Kevin added: "Who would have thought? If someone told us back then that in four or five years time, we'd be having a baby, [I wouldn't have believed it]."

