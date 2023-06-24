Gemma Atkinson shares baby photo as she discusses birth complications

Gemma Atkinson has had fans obsessed with her pregnancy journey and on Saturday, the actress shared a sweet baby photo on social media.

The doting mother, 38, was beaming in the special photo which showed her daughter Mia, three, as a baby. Gemma could be seen lifting the little one in the garden of their stunning Cheshire home, making the most of the sunshine. The star also opened up about her pregnancy complications in the caption.

Gemma has such a special bond with Mia

She penned: "When Mia was a baby [sad eyes emoji]. My DMs are flooded at the min with questions about if im nervous for birth this time around after what happened last time. Because lots of 2nd time mums to be had a similar experience. For those that don’t know, with Mia, my waters broke on the 2nd and I ended up needing an emergency C section on the 4th which 2hrs later resulted in a big postpartum hemorrhage.

"Not exactly what we had in mind but from speaking openly about it I’ve met SO many couples who went through the same. It’s more common than I thought! I’d [be] lying if I said it hadn’t crossed my mind that at almost 38wks I’ll be very soon bringing my little man into the world, BUT, I’m so much more calm and in tune with it all this time around. I know every pregnancy is different. From only 2wks pregnant I felt different this time. Carrying Mia was a breeze in comparison to this little dude. I’m far from an expert but what I’m telling myself this time is below, it may help some of you. [Love heart emoji].

Gemma and Gorka couldn't be happier

The star listed the incredible ways she is reframing all the possibilities of giving birth the second time round. "1. My body & my mind are capable and I have full trust in them," she started. "2. Rather than contractions, I’ll be calling them surges. And each surge is a step closer to meeting my baby and a step closer to beginning my journey to feeling myself in my body again. 3. The surges will last up to a min at a time. And I can do anything for a minute! [strong arm emoji].

"4. I’m trusting the process & on the day I will do whatever is safest for me and little man.5. Should it go the same way as last time, it’s not my first rodeo and despite 2 days of worry & confusion, I’ve had almost 4 years of beautiful Mia. Her birth was a success [Smiley surrounded by hearts].

© Instagram Gemma Atkinson pictured with baby Mia

"6. Any which way a woman chooses to give birth or is told a certain way is safest to give birth is a superhero. Growing & birthing a baby is a trauma on our bodies. Even if it all goes “smoothly” there’s still a recovery process both mentally & physically.

She finished: "Lastly, and this may be a tad woo woo for some [laughing face emoji] But I believe little man’s birth date, plan and time has already been decided in the spiritual realm anyway. The physical side, the portal is me. But my Ángels & guides know how and when he’s arriving, and I feel comfort with them around me."

© Photo: Instagram Janette and Aljaz are so close with the family

Gemma is just weeks away from meeting her little one along with her fiancé Gorka Marquez and we know they are going to be incredible parents to their newborn. The little boy will also have an extra aunty and uncle around the corner, as Gorka's former Strictly castmates Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara recently uprooted from London and made the move to Cheshire.

Talking about the special bond between the couples, Janette exclusively told HELLO!: in February: "It will be so nice to have Uncle Gorka and Auntie Gemma nearby. Gemma and I share the same birthday so I can't wait to tell her that we'll be having a baby together too."