Gemma Atkinson showcases bare baby bump in mesh bra

The former Strictly star is expecting her second child with Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson caused a stir on Tuesday when she shared a sun-drenched video of herself relaxing in a paddling pool.

In the Instagram clip, the former Hollyoaks star could be seen munching on a digestive biscuit alongside her pet pooch, Norman. Gemma, 38, looked every inch the radiant mum-to-be as she soaked up the sunshine from her back garden.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shows off bare baby bump during pregnancy workout

Embracing the warm weather, the former Strictly star donned an elegant black lace bra and a pair of bikini bottoms. She shielded her eyes from the sun's rays with a pair of glam sunglasses and secured her blonde tresses in a playful bun using a gingham scrunchie.

Gemma – who is due to welcome a baby boy – showcased her growing baby bump in all its glory. The actress is due to welcome her second child with Gorka later this month.

© Instagram Gemma showcased her growing baby bump

Gemma shared news of her pregnancy back in January with a series of touching photos. Alongside the pictures, she gushed: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year."

As for makeup and accessories, the radio presenter opted to go bare-faced, elevating her look with a slinky gold necklace and a blue floral sports watch.

In her caption, Gemma penned: "Mat leave be like [laughing emoji]".

The couple got engaged in 2019

It's been an incredibly exciting time for Gemma and her beau Gorka. Ahead of welcoming their second child, the couple have been incredibly open about their parenting journey.

Gemma – who experienced a traumatic first birth with little Mia – shared details about her due date back in May.

In light of her previous experience, the star explained how she is working with a "timeframe" rather than an exact date in a bid to reduce her anxiety.

© Instagram Gemma is pregnant with her second child

Last month, she told her Instagram followers, "I've been asked this a lot but I've specifically asked for a time frame instead of a due date for a few reasons… 1. I think we become too obsessed with that one day.

"2. If they arrive before or after that day we start 'they are late or early panic / anxiety'. So with that in mind I've asked for a 'timeframe'".

She finished by adding: "I've been told any time from the back few weeks in June to the front few weeks in July he could be coming. Happier me that way as I'm more chilled and accepting of he'll come when he's ready."

Lovebirds Gemma and Gorka found love on series 15 of Strictly Come Dancing. During their time on the show, Gemma was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec, whilst her beau Gorka was paired up with X Factor singer Alexandra Burke.

© Getty Gemma and Gorka met on Strictly

They fell in love behind-the-scenes before later confirming their romance in 2018. The smitten couple went on to welcome their daughter Mia in 2019.

And in 2019, Gorka proposed to Gemma on Valentine's Day with a giant sparkler thought to be worth a whopping £11,900.

At the time of their engagement, Gemma noted: "Valentine's forever… Of course I said yes," while Gorka wrote: "The best day with my forever Valentine's. I asked and she said YES! Happy Valentine's Day everyone."