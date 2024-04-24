Ryan Gosling's rarely-seen children's adorable nickname for co-star Emily Blunt

Ryan Gosling enjoyed a glamorous evening with Emily Blunt on Wednesday, celebrating The Fall Guy premiere at UGC Normandie in Paris.

As the Barbie actor, 43, and his Pain Hustlers actress co-star, 41, go about promoting their new movie, Ryan has given an insight into the relationship between Emily and his two daughters he shares with long-term partner Eva Mendes, 50.

© Getty Ryan Gosling's kids have an adorable nickname for Emily Blunt

Earlier this week the Hollywood heavyweights appeared on The Today Show where Ryan opened up about what his daughters Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, eight, think of Emily.

"My kids call her Mary Poppins," the La La Land star said, referencing Emily's popular role in the 2018 movie Mary Poppins Returns. "You're working with Mary Poppins today?' Yes I am," he said, recalling a heartwarming conversation with his little ones.

© Walt Disney/Shutterstock Emily Blunt starred as Mary Poppins in the 2018 remake

The adoration Ryan's daughters have for The Devil Wears Prada actress is returned by Emily's own children. The Oppenheimer star revealed that her daughters Hazel, nine, and Violet, seven, whom she shares with her The Office actor husband John Krasinski, 44, are huge fans of Ryan.

Emily revealed that her children are obsessed with Ryan as Ken in the Barbie movie released last year. "They love him so deeply. Actually, my oldest one – it's the first movie she has expressed any interest in, and it has nothing to do with me. It’s all about Ryan," the Jungle Cruise actress confessed.

© Getty Ryan Gosling starred as Ken in Barbie

"I think it’s Ken really," Ryan quipped, while Emily added: "They were very interested in, like, fascinated [by] what his hair looks like in real life. That was a question I got a lot."

© Getty John Krasinski and Emily Blunt share two young daughters

Ryan keeps his relationship with Eva and their daughters out of the spotlight. Eva starred in the likes of the 2014 American fantasy thriller Lost River and the 2012 epic crime movie The Place Beyond the Pines.

© Getty Ryan's partner Eva Mendes stays out of the limelight

The former model took to Instagram in 2022 to clarify her absence from the Hollywood scene. "I never quit acting, she admitted. "I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would."

Speaking to Variety in that same year the Clear History star added: "I got tired fighting for the good roles. There just was a point where I thought, 'I'm going to create my own opportunities and become a producer on things and create my own material,’ but it just didn’t feel worth it to me."

© Instagram Eva Mendes supports her partner's acting work

Their daughters are kept out of the limelight but Ryan has opened up throughout his career about his life away from the silver screen.

"I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her," The Gray Man star told GQ in 2023, adding, "and there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore."

© Instagram Eva Mendes lives her life away from the cameras raising her two daughters

DISCOVER: Meet Emily Blunt and John Krasinksi's two daughters, Hazel and Violet

Eva revealed why she has decided to protect their privacy in a 2020 Instagram post. "Since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent," she explained.