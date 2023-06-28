Nicolas Cage once bought seat on plane for son’s imaginary friend

Nicolas Cage was recently revealed to have once purchased an additional airplane seat for his son's imaginary friend, according to Minne Driver.

The delightful anecdote came to light when the Good Will Hunting actress was responding to an Instagram post that painted Cage in an unfavorable light.

Eager to dismiss the notion of Nicolas being mean-spirited, Minnie commented on the post, sharing her personal experience with the actor.

She wrote: “Was once on a plane with NC and his son and a seat had also been purchased for his son’s imaginary friend.” The comment received over 200 likes, confirming the audience's affection for this charming insight.

© Getty Nicolas Cage with his sons

However, Minie did not specify which of Cage’s two sons – 17-year-old Kal-El or Weston, 32 – she was referring to in her tale.

Her story emerged as a counter to a narrative wherein a woman alleged that a hotel manager had asked her and her fiancé to relinquish their bridal suite to accommodate a "celebrity" for a long-term stay.

The woman inferred that Nicolas was the said celebrity, who had, as per her claim, almost disrupted her wedding plans.

© Photo: Getty Images Nicolas with his eldest son

The actor’s manager, however, denied both the airline and the hotel allegations. Nicolas is a father to Weston, born to ex-partner Christina Fulton in 1990, and to Kal-El, born in 2005 to Alice Kim.

In a turn of joyous news, by September 2022, Nicolas welcomed his first daughter, August Francesca, with Riko Shibata.

© Getty Images Minnie Driver claimed Nicolas bought a plane ticket for his son's imaginary friend

The couple tied the knot in March 2021. Prior to August's birth, Cage shared his enthusiasm about fatherhood with Access Hollywood. He said, “My boys are all grown up, and I miss going to the toy store. I miss singing lullabies and rocking in the rocking chair. I’m looking forward to getting back to that.”

This statement reflects his loving nature as a father, contrary to the aforementioned allegations.

Nicolas has had a diverse personal life, with a total of five marriages to his name, including a four-day union with Erika Koike. His past spouses also include Lisa Marie Presley, who tragically passed away due to a cardiac arrest in January.

Reflecting on their time together, Nicolas lovingly told the Hollywood Reporter, “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room.”