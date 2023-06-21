Chris Hemsworth makes rare comment about 11-year-old daughter India Rose

Chris Hemsworth recently made a rare comment about his daughter India Rose. While the actor had a splendid time sharing the screen with her in the blockbuster hit Thor: Love and Thunder, he revealed he's not quite ready for her to dive headfirst into the world of acting.

The Aussie father-of-three, while brimming with pride over the 11-year-old's on-screen debut, firmly believes in the importance of her experiencing a normal childhood before getting swept up in the whirlwind of Hollywood glamour.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Chris opened up about his daughter's stint in the film. "That was originally supposed to be just a super-quick little moment in the film, and then the character expanded due to the story changing," he shared.

© Instagram Chris filming with daughter India Rose

The acclaimed actor couldn't help but gush about how his daughter "was a pro" on the Marvel blockbuster's set, thoroughly enjoying her role as a young Asgardian.

When it came to delivering lines, young India didn't miss a beat. Hemsworth chuckled as he recalled, "I said, 'Oh, do you want to do some dialogue in the film?' And she's like, 'Yeah, cool!'"

MORE: Everything to know about Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky

Elsa with daughter India Rose

Despite the exhilarating experience, the father-daughter duo agreed on one crucial point. Hemsworth noted, "I want her to have a childhood, and I think so does she."

He continued, reassuring his daughter, "There's plenty of time, sweetie. Go to school, horse ride, have fun, be a kid." His concern stems from the fast-paced world of Hollywood, explaining that "once the train moves, it's pretty hard to get off, and you miss a lot of things."

© Chris Hemsworth on Instagram Chris spending time camping with his twin boys

MORE: Chris Hemsworth on his quick marriage to Elsa Pataky: 'It just felt right'

SEE: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's incredible Byron Bay home is even more luxurious than you'd imagine

It seems the acting flair runs deep in the Hemsworth-Pataky household. Sasha and Tristan, their nine-year-old twin sons, also made an appearance in the Marvel film, with one of the boys embodying a young Thor. This family loves the camera, regularly joining Hemsworth on set, including his latest project for Netflix, Extraction 2.

"My kids love it, my kids love it," the Thor star affirmed to People, radiating joy. "My kids were there on set a lot to see this stuff. And they wanted to jump in front of the camera and participate."

Chris Hemsworth reveals high risk of Alzheimer's Disease

Read more HELLO! US stories here