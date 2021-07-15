Who are Nicolas Cage's four ex-wives? From Lisa Marie Presley to Patricia Arquette The Face/Off star has been married five times

There's no denying that Nicolas Cage is a romantic – he's been married five times, with his most recent union taking place in February 2021.

It was only on Tuesday night that the Face/Off star and his bride, Riko Shibata, 26, made their red carpet debut as husband and wife, posing hand-in-hand for the cameras at the LA premiere of his new film, Pig,

But before Riko came four other women who exchanged vows with Nicolas, including one who sadly only stayed married to the actor for four days.

Let's take a look at who has been Mrs. Cage over the years…

Who is Nicolas Cage's wife?

Nicolas and Riko wed in February

The 57-year-old first met Riko in her native Japan in 2020. They went on to tie the knot on 16 February 2021 in a small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. The couple's wedding date actually holds special meaning for the star as it is his late father's birthday.

After their wedding, Nicolas told People in a statement the pair "are very happy".

Who are Nicolas Cage's ex-wives?

Patricia Arquette

Nicolas and Patricia finalised their divorce in 2001

The actor's first wife was Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette, whom he married in 1995 before the couple parted ways in 2001.

In November 2018, Patricia revealed that Nicolas had asked for a "quest" during their first encounter when she was just 19, which he could complete to get her to marry him.

Despite dating for a while after he completed the list – which included getting J.D. Salinger's autograph – they eventually separated before reuniting years later and marrying in a ten-minute ceremony in Carmel, California. Their divorce was finalised in 2001.

Lisa Marie Presley

Nicolas and Lisa Marie Presley filed for divorce after three months of marriage

Nicolas soon found love with Elvis Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, after meeting at a party in 2000. They married two years later in 2002, although it was short-lived as after three months they filed for divorce, which was finalised in May 2004.

Speaking of their demise, Nicolas said in an interview with Barbara Walters in March 2003: "Oftentimes when you have two people who are very strong and their own personalities, and rather intense, sometimes you can have a hard time meshing.

"We got into this unfortunate pattern of breaking up and getting back together again… yeah it's sad, I miss her every day. Sometimes I wish we couldn't have rushed the marriage and sometimes I regret rushing the divorce. But it just seemed like it wasn't going to change."

Alice Kim

Kim is Nicolas' longest marriage to date

Nicolas' longest marriage to date was to Alice Kim, a former waitress he met in 2004 at a restaurant where she worked when she was just 19.

Despite the 20-year age gap, the couple wed two months later at a private ranch in northern California.

"When my mother-in-law came to the house for the first time, before even hello or nice to meet you, all I got was, 'she too young!' And so I knew this was going to be an uphill battle," he told The Guardian in 2013. "We did it because we loved each other."

A year after their wedding, Kim gave birth to the couple's only child, son Kal-El. Nicolas is also father to son Weston from his relationship with Christina Fulton.

The two separated in January 2016 and finalised their divorce later that year. In 2018, he told The Guardian their split was "a shocker for me—I definitely didn't see it coming".

Erika Koike

Nicolas tried to have his marriage to Erika annulled

Nicolas' shortest marriage was to makeup artist Erika Koike, whom he married in Las Vegas in 2019 after a year of dating. Although their union only lasted four days after he sought an annulment claiming he was "too drunk" to get married.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, Nicolas claimed that they were both intoxicated and he "lacked understanding of his actions in marrying [Koike] to the extent that he was incapable of agreeing to the marriage".

The actor was granted a divorce in June 2019 and admitted soon after he was hurt by the outcome. He told The New York Times Magazine: "There was a recent breakup, I don’t really want to talk about it. I was pretty upset about that and the way things happened."

