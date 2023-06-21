Machine Gun Kelly’s daughter Casie, 13, gives dad epic new tattoo

Adding yet another design to his extensive collection of body art, Machine Gun Kelly got a new tattoo inked on his forearm, courtesy of his teen daughter Casie.

The rockstar shared the captivating moment via his Instagram, quipping, “my daughter said summer vacation, we ended up at hellfest.”

The unexpected tattoo artist showed her skills backstage at the Hellfest Music Festival in Clisson, France, last Friday, where the heavily inked musician performed.

The doting father shared a heartwarming snap of himself holding his daughter's hand while he took a nap, a testament to the duo's close bond.

MGK's daughter Casie gives he dad a new tattoo

Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, shared more from their joint venture, including a glamorous photo from their Dolce & Gabbana appearance at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday.

The stylish father-daughter pair turned heads in matching all-black ensembles.

Kelly, 33, looked striking in a black jumpsuit, corset, and cropped leather moto jacket, while Casie complemented her father in a sheer-paneled LBD, corset, and platform combat boots.

MGK has plenty of ink

The Bloody Valentine rapper, known for his rollercoaster relationship with fiancée Megan Fox, first took Casie on a European tour in October 2022 for the promotion of his album Mainstream Sellout. Kelly, who shares Casie with ex Emma Cannon, has often graced the red carpet with his daughter, showcasing their special bond.

It remains unclear whether the star of Jennifer's Body accompanied them to the French music festival.

MGK with daughter Casie

However, Megan was spotted supporting her beau in Germany earlier this month. The couple has reportedly been navigating through some rocky patches since a fallout in February, with reports last month claiming they were putting their wedding on hold while they worked on their relationship.

Their relationship has been under scrutiny following allegations of MGK's infidelity.

Megan and MGK's engagement is reported to be on hold

Last seen together vacationing in Hawaii, the couple has weathered a "rocky patch" in their whirlwind romance but is "officially back on," reports claim, and "feeling more connected than ever."

Megan was previously married to Brian Austin Green for ten years before they split in May 2020 with Megan officially filing for divorce six months later.

In the court documents, she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason they parted ways. Megan and MGK got engaged 18 months after they sat under a tree and asked for "magic", the Transformers star revealed in her engagement announcement.

She wrote: "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

