Kelly Clarkson admits she didn't want kids until she met former stepkids with Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is a doting mom to her two kids, River Rose, eight, and Remington Alexander, six, who she shares with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

However, as much as she loves them – and motherhood – now, it's not the life she necessarily thought she wanted.

During the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, March 15, the star was candid about the decision to have or to not have kids, admitting that she never thought she did want them.

Speaking with Seth Rogen, who has previously maintained that he and his wife of over ten years, Lauren Miller, are not interested in having kids, the singer opened up about the pressures she initially felt when it came to kids and marriage.

"It doesn't seem that fun," Seth cheekily joked to the talk show host about parenting, who in return admitted: "I can see how it seems that way."

Then she confessed: "I never wanted kids… before I met my ex, and then he had kids, and I was like, 'Oh this is kind of cool.'"

Kelly was a stepmom to her ex-husband's two kids for the seven years they were married

Kelly and Brandon tied the knot in 2013, but the singer filed for divorce in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences, though the divorce wasn't finalized until March 2022.

Brandon, a talent manager, was previously married to Melissa Ashworth – they split in 2012 – and together they had Savannah 21, and Seth, 16. Brandon recently became a grandfather, as his eldest daughter welcomed her first child in January of 2022.

Kelly's kids looked so grown up when they attended her Walk of Fame ceremony

Of her change of mind when it came to having kids, Kelly further said: "I got to kind of experience it so then I ended up having kids." She added: "I wouldn't say it's the most fun job because it's overwhelming, but it's a beautiful thing, and it's like, nothing cooler for me."

Nonetheless, she praised Seth for his decision to not have kids – and openly talk about it – and she recalled: "People always used to pressure me about it, about marriage and about having kids, and it's like, that's not everybody's dream."

