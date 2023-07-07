Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's daughters rule the roost during fun-filled summer break

The actress has been in a relationship with Barbie star Ryan Gosling since 2011

Eva Mendes' plans for a "boring" summer break have not gone to plan! The actress shares Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 7, with her partner, Ryan Gosling, and she's been vocal about her refusal to keep them entertained at every turn.

However, it looks like the little girls have twisted their famous mom's arm, as Eva's confessed she's become their "chauffeur".

In a video posted to Threads, the mom-of-two opened up about their summer and said: "This summer was supposed to be an easy - I was like bring boredom back.

But you know things happen and the kids want to do certain classes and things, so now I am just a chauffeur, like a water girl."

Eva, 49, looked exasperated in the clip as she continued: "It's hot, so you know, I just bring them water.

"I wipe them down because they're all sweaty all over each other. I just wanted to say that this summer of boredom that I had planned, turned."

Fans loved her honest account of motherhood and could relate. One commented: "I feel like I'm constantly packing snacks," and Eva responded: "Same," before another fan wrote: "Feeling this 100% right now as I sit in my car waiting for my daughter while she is at cheer practice. This morning was surf camp. I’m spending my long-awaited summer as a chauffeur."

Others added: "You're a great mom," and, "beautiful".

Eva and Ryan, 42, keep their family out of the spotlight, making her insight into their personal life that much more intriguing.

Last year, she spoke about why she approves of a little boredom for her daughters, when she told Access: "The summers that I loved as a kid, and what I remember, [were when I] was doing nothing, right?

"I grew up in LA, so we'd just be bored, and then the heat. My summer plans for my kids? I'm bringing boredom back! I'll let you know how it goes…"

Both Eva and Ryan adore being parents, but he recently confessed that he didn't always see fatherhood in his future. "It's true that I wasn't thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn't want to have kids without her," he told GQ.

"And there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn't really want it to be pretend anymore. I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have."

He added: "I would never want to go back, you know? I'm glad I didn't have control over my destiny in that way, because it was so much better than I ever had dreamed for myself."