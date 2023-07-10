Prince Archie was the cutest baby, and thanks to his parents' Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's recent Netflix docuseries, we've seen a lot more of the royal tot.

In a rarely seen throwback video posted on a fan's Instagram account, we see an adorable baby Archie enjoying a plane journey with his mother and father – and the little boy is so well behaved.

The short clip shows young Archie all wrapped up in a white bobble hat, cosy blue top and baby blue blanket as he sits on Meghan's lap for the flight.

The Duchess places a protective arm across her baby boy and he touches her arm with his little hand. Archie looks around the plane with his big brown eyes, which are so like his mother's.

© Netflix Baby Archie on a plane with mum Meghan

The video was posted in December 2022, so it's unclear which particular flight it was filmed on, however, Archie, now age four, is a well-travelled little boy.

It's possible that the plane journey was to South Africa, given that the Sussexes travelled to the country when Archie was a baby for a royal tour. The trio met with the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu on the visit and their son charmed the world with his cute outfits and joyful character.

© Pool Archie Mountbatten-Windsor meets Archbishop Desmond Tutu during the royal tour of South Africa

Archie lives in Montecito, California, with his parents and younger sister, Princess Lilibet. The family has a sprawling mansion which boasts its own pool, children's playground and chicken run, so there's plenty to keep the children busy at home.

© Instagram Harry lives in Montecito with Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

HELLO! recently reported that Archie was gifted a cool bike for his fourth birthday, made by California-based brand Specialized.

Jennifer Blevins, who co-owns the bike shop Mad Dogs and Englishmen with British partner Martin Watson, told HELLO! that the bike is the Rip Rock Coaster 16" Rainbow Flake in Pink and Turquoise and retails for $249.99.

Jennifer revealed: "The little joke was that it's a very gender-neutral color that doesn't feel too masculine or too feminine. It would work for any kid and it's a bright fun color, and so that's why Martin picked it because he's like, 'Oh, his sister can grow into it.," said Jennifer.

"I joked with him and said, 'Or we could just give her her own,' but we're very kind of frugal people ourselves."