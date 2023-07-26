Piers Morgan shares childhood photos of lookalike son Spencer following bittersweet day

Piers Morgan, 58, shared a handful of photos with his son Spencer on Instagram in honour of his 30th birthday, just hours after marking a heartbreaking anniversary.

Alongside several recent snaps of the father-son duo – including one of them looking dapper in matching suits and bow ties – Piers also posted childhood photos of his son, ranging from a toddler to a teenager.

© Instagram The TV star shared adorable throwback photos on his son's 30th birthday

One adorable photo showed the former Good Morning Britain star dressed in an oversized leather jacket and jeans with his hair styled into a quiff as he held his son, who looked cute wrapped up warm in tartan trousers, long red rocks and a denim bucket hat.

Another taken a few years later showed Spencer grinning in a red T-shirt as he sat on his dad's knee, sporting the same dark eyes as his father.

© Instagram Piers' fans pointed out the family resemblance

"Happy 30th Birthday, No1 @spencermorgan - it’s been a helluva fun ride bring your dad. Very proud of you, not least for actually making it to 30. Keep it Uncensored," Piers captioned the post, and sports journalist Spencer replied in the comments: "Cheers dad. Always uncensored."

© Instagram The former Good Morning Britain star shares three sons with his ex-wife

Several followers also pointed out the family resemblance, with one writing: "Spencer is a chip off the old block... thankfully! Happy birthday x," and a second added: "Gosh - he’s your carbon copy."

© Instagram The father-son duo were pictured in matching suits

Piers also shares sons Stanley and Bertie with his ex-wife, Marion Shalloe; the former couple were married from 1991 until their divorce in 2008. In June 2010, he married journalist Celia Walden, and together the couple are parents to a daughter called Elise.

WATCH: Piers Morgan reveals special detail about daughter's birth

Piers' tribute to Spencer comes just hours after he marked the anniversary of the death of his manager, John Ferriter. Next to a throwback photo of Piers pouting next to Ariana Grande and John, who both held up peace signs, he reminisced about one of their last meetings and confessed he misses him.

© Instgram Piers mourned the death of his late manager John Ferriter

"4yrs ago today, I lost my manager and great friend, John Ferriter. This was one of the last dinners we had together in LA, five months earlier, and it was a typical John night.. crazy stuff like this random encounter with @arianagrande just always seemed to happen whenever we met up," he wrote. "It was one of my favourite nights with him and we laughed all the way home afterwards. I’ve never replaced him as manager because it turned out he really was irreplaceable. RIP mate, I miss you."

Shortly after the dinner in 2019, John posted on Facebook and explained that Piers and Ariana had previously been "feuding" on Twitter, but after a "passionate and compassionate" discussion, they had found "common ground."

READ NOW: 12 GMB hosts' unbelievable weddings: Kate Garraway's city nuptials, Ben Shephard's islet & more