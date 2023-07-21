Rod Stewart is the perfect doting father in photo with incredibly famous daughter

Rod Stewart is a proud dad to eight children, and given his rock star prestige, it was only natural that some of his kids would follow him into the world of showbusiness, including his daughter Ruby.

On Friday, the rock and roll legend melted hearts as he posed with the 36-year-old in a serene photo alongside the Spanish coast. Rod showed just how much her cared for his fourth-eldest child as he lovingly embraced her as the pair stood on the sandy beach. Although the deck chairs were on full display at the side of the photo, it appeared neither of them were catching up on the sunbathing.

Instead, Sir Rod rocked a casual ensemble that consisted entirely of blue items. He posed in a tight shirt alongside a pair of jeans and matching trainers, while Ruby also appeared to have gotten the memo and stood in a pretty floral dress with red lining.

Although Ruby has brought her two-month old son Otis on the family trip, the little tot did not make an appearance as his very famous family decided to grab a quick photo.

Like her father, Ruby is also a singer and has previously performed with her country band, The Sisterhood at various festivals. She formed the band with her close friend, Alyssa Bonagura. Before heading into the world of music, the star was also a model, having walked the runway at London Fashion Week back in 2005.

Ruby is Rod's only child with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg, who is a successful model, having previously featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Rod and Kelly were together between 1983 and 1990, with the relationship ending when Rod met model Rachel Hunter.

Alongside Ruby, the 78-year-old is father to a further seven children. His eldest daughter, Sarah Streeter, was originally put up for adoption, but the pair have since reconciled and former a strong father-daughter bond with one another.

He is also a father to Kimberly and Sean, who he shares with ex-wife Alana Stewart, Renee and Liam, who he shares with ex-wife Rachel Hunter, and sons Alastair and Aiden, who he shares with his current wife Penny Lancaster. He is also a grandfather to three grandchildren, including Otis, with Kimberly and Liam both having welcomed bundles of joy.

Earlier in the month, Rod posed with his three grandchildren as he shared a massive family photo, emcompassing many of his children. Rod took centre stage in the snap alongside Penny and their youngest son, Aiden. His two grandchildren who were born back in May were wrapped up in their parents' arms, although little Otis didn't seem too impressed and appeared to be making a small ruckus.

Rod chose not to caption the astounding family moment, which no doubt will have warmed his heart, but instead attached his cover version of Louis Armstrong's seminal hit, What a Wonderful World.