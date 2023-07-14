Jamie Redknapp has fans all saying the same thing as sons appear all grown-up in beautiful family photos

Jamie Redknapp and wife Frida have avoided the rain plaguing the country and headed for sunnier islands for a family holiday, where the duo have shared several sun-soaked snaps.

Along for the ride were Jamie's two sons from his previous relationship, Charley and Beau, and fans could not believe their eyes with how much the pair had grown, especially when Jamie shared a snap from an old family holiday. The first snap was taken recently with Jamie and the pair floating on sunbeds in the pool, while all wearing Sandbank swim shorts, before a previous photo showed them much younger lying on floating sunbeds.

WATCH: Jamie Redknapp teases son in sweet golfing video

"My guys," Jamie said, before joking: "And no it's not a @sandbanks ad. Well ok sort of..."

Fans were quick to notice the differences, as one shared: "Beau seems to have gone from boy to teen/man in a flash! Beautiful Mrs and kids Jamie. Plus it's peeing down here so win win," while a second commented: "Charlie is looking like his dad now his older. Handsome boys."

© Instagram Jamie treated his sons to a family trip

A third enthused: "Wow! Beau and Charlie look so grown up!!" while a fourth wrote: "Wow @jamie.redknapp how grown up does @beau_redknapp look now?"

PHOTO: Frida Redknapp dazzles in stunning sundress for selfie with never-before-seen son Michael - and they look so alike

Those weren't the only photos that Jamie shared during his trip, as he also dedicated one to the rest of his family, including wife Frida who sizzled in a black bikini and the pair's young son, Raphael.

© Instagram Jamie showed how much his sons had grown!

Jamie showed off the close bond between Raphael and his older half-siblings, as Charley held the young man while the family played in the pool, and another photo saw him cradling his younger brother during a trip to the beach.

The father-of-three also made time for one of his favourite hobbies while out in Barbados, as he, Frida, Charley and Beau all hit the golf course. The sweet images were featured in his round-up with the family all wearing appropriate attire for their sporty adventure.

© Instagram Jamie's three sons all have a strong connection

Jamie will no doubt have relished the time with his eldest son, who spends most of his time across the pond in Arizona where he's currently studying. Back in April, the football ace showed his pride when he reshared an interview from Charley about why he crossed over to study stateside.

In the interview, the teenager explained: "I chose Arizona to allow myself to further my career at an amazing place with a great team and fantastic program."

© Instagram Jamie and Frida looked so in love during their trip

Both Jamie and his ex, Louise have flown out to see their eldest a number of times since he left in August last year. Ahead of his departure, Louise exclusively opened up to HELLO! about how much the move affected her.

"I'll literally cry about ten times a day, he goes this weekend," Louise explained at the time. "I'm sure many women reading this have been there. We are really close me and Chaz, he's been a huge strength for me, having him here, he's like one of my best little mates."

© Instagram Jamie and his family found time for a spot of golf

She added: "It's so hard to accept that as a parent you have to let them fly the nest, you have to let them grow up, find their feet but the next few weeks are going to be a real challenge.

WOW: Frida Redknapp puts supermodel figure on display in summer shorts and tiny vest

LOOK: Frida Redkknapp sizzles in white crop top for workout with husband Jamie

"I'm excited for him but I'm also really, really scared and as a mum it's killing me because I can't just pop over and see him every few weeks, it's a long way to go - it's going to be a tough one."