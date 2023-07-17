Renee Zellweger looks incredible as she poses for the VERY first time with boyfriend Ant Anstead's two children

It's not every day that Renee Zellweger graces social media with her presence. But when she does, it's an occasion to remember. On Monday, the Oscar-winning actress was featured in a first-time-ever snapshot alongside her boyfriend, Ant Anstead, and his two children, Archie, 16, and Amelie, 19.

The quartet were all spruced up in their finest attire for the Goodwood Festival of Speed, a high-profile event in the British social calendar. Renee, 54, looked radiant in a one-shoulder gold gown with her hair elegantly swept up. Ant, meanwhile, made a dashing figure in a tuxedo.

Amelie was the epitome of glamour in a strapless black dress adorned with rhinestones, and Archie was every bit the dapper young man in his suit. Captioning the picture on his Instagram, Ant, 44, wrote: “@fosgoodwood How it started, How it ended x @landrover @radfordmotors,” and fondly labelled his kids as “absolute utter LEGENDS.”

Renee and Ant first met during the filming of an episode for his series, Celebrity IOU Joyride, in April 2021. Ant was previously married to his first wife, Louise, from 2005 to 2017, and they share their two teenagers, Amelie and Archie.

His second marriage, to Christina Hall in 2018, resulted in the birth of their son Hudson in 2019. The couple divorced in 2021.

Renee Zellweger stars in Celebrity IOU: Joyride

On the other hand, Renee was formerly married to country singer Kenny Chesney from 2002 to 2005, and subsequently shared a long-term relationship with Doyle Bramhall II that concluded in 2019.

When Ant announced their split, Christina, who also has two children with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, shared on social media: "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority." She requested privacy as they navigated the future.

Since then, Renee and Ant's relationship has been flourishing. Ant took to Instagram in April to commemorate “two years of magic” with Renee, sharing a montage of their cherished moments.

The couple was seen locking lips, laughing together, and strolling hand-in-hand – all glimpses of their blossoming romance.

The couple continues to share snippets of their journey, offering fans a peek into their shared joy and companionship.