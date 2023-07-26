Rebel Wilson dons the most glamorous red gown in new photo with baby daughter Royce

Rebel Wilson delighted fans with a new photo featuring her adorable baby daughter, Royce Lillian, who is now eight months old.

The Australian actress, 43, took to her Instagram Stories with a glimpse inside a swanky party, posing by the pool with her daughter in her arms.

While Royce was adorably dressed in a pink and white strawberry-emblazoned one-piece with a bonnet, her mom wore a glamorous red gown with ruffled detailing and an off-shoulder sleeve.

Rebel shares Royce with her fiancée Ramona Agruma, and shared the news that they'd welcomed the baby girl into their home via surrogacy back in November.

Alongside a heartwarming snap of the infant, she wrote: "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"

© Instagram Rebel posing by the pool with her daughter Royce

She continued: "I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

Not long after, in February, the Pitch Perfect star announced that she and Ramona had gotten engaged at Disneyland eight months after going public with their relationship.

© Instagram Rebel shares Royce with her fiancée Ramona

Rebel and Ramona met in late 2021 after they were set up by a mutual friend. "We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting," the actress-cum-director told People weeks before she went official with their romance.

"That was a really good way to get to know each other," she continued, before gushing: "It was a bit old-school in that sense – very romantic."

© Instagram They announced that they had welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in November

In a conversation with Maria Shriver on the Today Show that December, Rebel opened up about her journey to having Royce. "I was getting to 40 and I was like, 'I really do want to become a mother,'" she said.

She then went on to explain how "devastating" it was as she went through three egg-harvesting procedures only for none of her embryos to survive.

"It was such an emotional roller coaster," she admitted. But their life soon turned around, and she continued: "I was still young enough to try a few more times, and then luckily got my gorgeous baby girl."