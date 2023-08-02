Tamron Hall is a summer goddess in floaty dress as she celebrates major news

The Tamron Hall host had fans excited for her new era

Tamron Hall has been on break from her titular show as she enjoyed a summer vacation in the dream destination of Spain, but as her trip came to an end, she had a major announcement to make.

Alongside a photo of herself in a gorgeous outfit, the popular television host revealed that she had signed with UTA and Range Media as the fifth season of her show fast approaches. In a caption confirming the news, she penned: "A Summer of joy in Spain @grandhotelsonnet with the home team. Now back to a season of Joy with my work team!! Welcome to the #Tamfam @uta @rangemedia @ampr. The countdown begins Sept 5th!! #Season5. Things are happening."

We can't wait for Tamron to return to our screens, and we hope sbe brings her summer dress with her, as was picture-perfect in the floaty frock as she shared a selection of photos of herself posing in it.

In one shot, the elegant dress fitted her perfectly as she adopted a playful pose on a set of stone steps. The stylish item boasted three block colors, featuring a pastel blue, red and yellow.

© Instagram Tamron showed off her elegant dress

Another snap saw her strolling through a pristine park in the European nation, which was filled with greenery from shrubs to trees to flowers, and with the lamppost in the corner looked like it was straight from a fairytale.

Tamron also shared some photos of her friends and family members who joined her on the trip, including her four-year-old son Moses, who was captured walking down a set of stairs next a path that was decorated with ornamental hedge arches. Other snaps saw him sat inside a boat and walking hand-on-hand with his mom next to a swimming pool.

© Instagram Tamron's son Moses was on the family trip

Although we can't wait to see what season five of Tamron Hall brings us, we don't know how it'll compete with the beginning of its fourth season when the host unveiled a drastic hair transformation.

In a bid to switch things up, Tamron ditched her cropped raven tresses in favor of a platinum blonde bouffant quiff. The TV star looked overjoyed as she graced the set of her hit talk show.

© Instagram Tamron's holiday looked divine

Matching her outfit to her hair, Tamron opted for a stylish butter yellow maxi dress featuring a bold leaf print. The mom-of-one accessorized with a pair of oversized hoop earrings, black strappy heels and statement silver jewelry.

Sharing the look with her fans, Tamron captioned her social media post: "Golden Hour. Glam squad, hair: @johnnywright220, makeup: @raul0tero, wardrobe: @ericniemand2.0 #netaporter #rodarte @tamronhallshow Season 4 premier."

© Instagram Tamron welcomed Moses in 2019

Her fans flocked to the comment section to heap praise on the talk show host, with one writing: "I love the blonde Tamron," whilst a second noted: "Love love love your hair!!!"

"Alright Tam Tam working that blonde bombshell hair," penned a third, and a fourth added: "Tamron that hair is on [fire emojis] GORGEOUS!"