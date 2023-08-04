Christina Hall's lookalike daughter Taylor, 12, takes after mom's expensive tastes

Christina Hall's lookalike daughter Taylor clearly shares her mom's passion for stylish accessories. The 12-year-old – who is the daughter of the Christina on the Coast star and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa – was spotted raiding her mom's closet in the latest episode of the popular home renovations show.

In a clip shared with People, Taylor could be seen strutting her stuff in a pair of her mom's designer shoes, plus looking at her mom's impressive collection of designer bags and clothing.

After coming across her daughter hanging around in her extensive closet space, Christina immediately cottoned on to how the teenager was hiding something when she covered herself with a white gown. "Taylor! What do you have on?" the mom-of-three asked, suggesting she often finds her daughter playing dress up with her things.

The 40-year-old was still shocked to see her daughter had on her Louis Vuitton slides as well as her "favorite" denim jacket. "Hard no," she warned, requesting that her daughter not take the items for herself.

Later in the clip, the designer – who used to host the HGTV show Flip or Flop with Taylor's dad Tarek – admitted she was responsible for her daughter raiding her closet. "Ever since our trip to Tennessee, Taylor has been asking me to take her shopping," she explained, before adding jokingly: "She's at that age, so I totally understand, but apparently I've put it off for too long because now she’s shopping in my closet!"

While Christina (who is also a parent to Brayden, seven, and Hudson, three) stressed that Taylor trying on her wardrobe was "a compliment" she continued protectively to tell her daughter: "At the same time, I promise we will find you replicas of what you’re wearing that are off-brand."

She did however say that if she ever decided to get rid of items from her collection, then Taylor could have a look to see if she wanted anything. "But I'm not getting rid of that," she stressed about the items she'd caught the young teen wearing. "I've created a monster!" Christina joked, to which her daughter cleverly snapped back: "A stylish one."

The Christina in the Country star recently sparked a big reaction after she shared an image of her youngest son, who she shares with her ex-husband Ant Anstead. Fans couldn't believe how grown up Hudson was beginning to look in a photo which she shared from their family garden in Newport Beach.

"He's precious & growing so fast!" one person wrote, meanwhile a second penned: "Beautiful smile he's got, just like his Mama. Growing fast too." Others also focused on his sweet family resemblance to Christina, with one fan saying: "Your son is a handsome little boy! He gets that from Mom!"

Following her divorce from the British TV host in 2021, Christina met her third husband Joshua Hall, and they married in 2022. Josh is now a proud step-father to Christina's three kids, who split their time between the couple's homes in California and Tennessee and their other fathers' homes.