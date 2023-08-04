Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter shares rare insight into London life

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter Bella Kidman Cruise has shared a rare glimpse into her life living in London. The 30-year-old who has lived in the UK capital for several years along with her husband Max Parker posted a photograph of a damp-looking but still beautiful street in London to her Instagram on Thursday.

Taking to her stories, Bella – who has followed her parents' passions for the creative industries and become an artist – shared the photo without a caption.

© Bella Kidman Cruise on Instagram Bella's London photograph

The young artist tends not to use the photo sharing site to post photos or videos of herself, instead choosing to document her art as well as her pretty surroundings. The last time Bella posted about her London location was in December 2022, when she shared a video featuring several clips of a snow covered landscape along with the caption: "snow way".

WATCH: Another of Bella's former snapshots into her life in the UK

Earlier in June and July 2023 she shared several photos of her most recent artwork with her fans. "Could someone please explain what is going on," she captioned the most recent: a fluorescent abstract-looking work which she shared on July 9. "I dunno but I like it" was one person's response.

Many others posted varied suggestions which included brief descriptions such as "cosmic and creative" and lengthy ones describing everything from particle accelerators and sci-fi snake monsters to geomagnetic storms. Without a doubt the artist's attempt to engage her audience was a huge success!

On July 3, Bella shared "one from the archives" which fans similarly loved getting to engage with. "Adore this??? Is a print for sale???" asked one person. A second wrote excitedly: "YOUR ART STYLE !!! i'm obsessed."

MORE: Nicole Kidman's daughter's very glamorous new look revealed in stunning new photo

Bella shares her art and sells prints of some of her pieces via a website, on which she also gives a mini biography about her history with art. "Bella has been drawing ever since her wee hands could pick up a pen," it begins, before adding: "Since that point in time she’s been evolving in her arts."

© Instagram Bella resides in London with her husband Max

Her page then explains that after starting out as a pen and paper artist, she has more recently moved to explore digital mediums, as seen in her recent Instagram art posts. She describes the medium nonchalantly as "a bit of a game changer in her opinion" before adding: "We hope you dig it," about her art.

Tom and Nicole share two children from their marriage, 30-year-old Bella and Connor, 28. The Hollywood stars were married for 11 years, but announced they were divorcing in 2001.

© Matthew Simmons Nicole Kidman in 2004 with her children Bella and Connor Cruise

While Bella has moved to London to pursue her artistic career, Connor is based in Florida and also every so often takes to social media to share insights into his life. The 28-year-old launched his own barbecuing business, Connor's Meat Shack, in March 2021. He is also a fan of golf and fishing, and in June 2022 shared a photo celebrating a good day's river fishing with friends along with the caption "Epic day with the boys."