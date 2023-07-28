Anderson Cooper celebrates amazing news with his family

The popular CNN anchor will be able to celebrate with his sons Wyatt and Sebastian

Anderson Cooper has a lot to celebrate! Both his CNN and CBS TV shows have received several News and Documentary Emmy award nominations. Plus, the proud father-of-two also had some excellent personal news to share with fans, as he revealed that a solution has been found to his son Wyatt's recent problem.

Anderson Cooper 360 was nominated for Outstanding Live News Program, alongside competition including CBS Mornings and ABC World News Tonight with David Muir. The 56-year-old's show 60 Minutes was also announced as being up for a big award, that of Outstanding Recorded News Program.

© Getty Images Anderson Cooper receiving a Webby award in May 2023

In addition to this, both shows also saw a mix of nominations in categories including Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage, Outstanding Continuing News Coverage, and Outstanding Continuing News Coverage Long Form (in which 60 Minutes was nominated for two different episodes).

Anderson Cooper 360 was similarly nominated twice in the Outstanding Live Interview Short Form category: first for the veteran journalist's interview with Ukrainian bomb shelter-based mom-of-three Olena Gnes; and second for his interview with Angel Garza, the father of one of the Uvalde Shooting victims.

© Getty Images Anderson Cooper at his Anderson Cooper 360 desk

As if the awards show could not be more impressed with Anderson's recent work, 60 Minutes was also nominated an amazing three times for the Outstanding Writing: News award. Luckily for the sixth generation Vanderbilt, none of his shows were pitted against each other. CNN however fared better than CBS overall in the battle of the networks, as it received 45 nominations in comparison to CBS's 20.

In total, Anderson's shows received 18 nominations: seven for Anderson Cooper 360, and 11 for 60 Minutes. And as mentioned, this was not the only wonderful news the broadcaster had to share with his family this weekend.

© Anderson Cooper on Instagram Anderson with his ex-partner Benjamin and their sons in 2022

MORE: Anderson Cooper fawns over two sons, details parenting challenges and adorable 'emergency'

Following his plea to his followers on social media on Thursday for help in finding either the original or a suitable replacement for his older son Wyatt's missing favorite toy: Brown Bear, the star took to Instagram later that evening to announce help had been found. "Thanks to @livekellyandmark viewers and staff, I think Brown Bear or his brother has been located!" the popular TV host wrote on his story.

WATCH: The family are close friends of Kelly, Mark and family

"As soon as he returns home I will update you all," he added, before signing off: "I am so grateful for your help!!!!" Anderson is a proud dad of two sons, Wyatt, three, and Sebastian, one, both of whom were born via surrogate mothers to him and his ex-partner Benjamin Maisani.

The CNN anchor has been separated from Ben since 2018, but they remain very close and as such are delighted to be co-parenting their two boys together. Explaining the significance of Wyatt's missing plush toy on Thursday, Anderson revealed: "Brown bear has been with him since the beginning," before adding his "ears had been chewed off by Wyatt, he's been hugged so much that his fur is all matted."

© Anderson Cooper on Instagram Wyatt's missing plushie Brown Bear

SEE: Anderson Cooper pays heartbreaking tribute to late brother

The missing bear has actually been an issue the family have been dealing with for a couple of weeks. The 60 Minutes host explained: "In my house over the last two weeks, we've had something of an emergency. He later elaborated that he'd spent "days online" looking for a replacement but still not succeeded to find one, hence his eventual plea for assistance from his friends and the internet.