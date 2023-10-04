Strictly's Neil Jones and fiancée Chyna Mills welcome first baby - see photo

Congratulations are in order for Neil Jones and Chyna Mills, who have welcomed their first child - a baby girl.

The couple shared the news with HELLO!, with the Strictly Come Dancing star saying: "Mum and baby are doing really well, she's everything we hoped for and more."

"Our hearts are full," the couple said

Chyna also took to Instagram to post a touching photo to share the news that their bundle of joy had arrived safely. Alongside the heartfelt photo were the words: "Our hearts are full."

Friends and fans of the couple flocked to congratulate the new parents with a slew of heartfelt comments. Fellow Strictly stars were among the first to rush in. Aljaz Skorjanec penned: "Massive congratulations," alongside three red love heart emojis. Dianne Buswell simply penned a string of love heart emojis. Gorka Marquez also replied writing: "Congrats guys."

The pair met after Chyna's stint in Love Island

The loved-up couple announced the news they were expecting their first child together and their engagement exclusively with HELLO! back in April. At the time, Chyna was 13 weeks pregnant.

The pair then took to social media to tease the news to fans. Neil penned: "Excitement is an understatement. Click on the link in my bio for some exciting news we want to share with you and @hellomag."

The couple were inundated with messages from Neil's Strictly friends. Oti Mabuse penned: "Best news!!!! Congratulations." James Jordan wrote: "This is amazing news!!! So pleased for you both [red love heart emoji]." Dianne Buswell replied: "[Four red love heart emojis] I am so happy perfect couple and going to be the most amazing parents!"

How did Neil Jones propose?

The Strictly Come Dancing professional got down on one knee while they were on holiday in Bali.

"I'd already planned to ask Chyna to marry me before we knew she was pregnant. Then we found out and I was like: 'Oh, this is brilliant, everything is coming together,'" Neil told us. He had been secretly planning his holiday proposal while on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour earlier this year.

The couple's chemistry is undeniable

"At first, I thought he was joking because we play jokes on each other all the time," Chyna said. "Then Neil was like: 'Chyna, so is it a 'yes' or 'no'?' because a few minutes had passed and he was still on one knee. I was like: 'Yeah!'"

Neil definitely succeeded in keeping his plans under wraps – but he did confide in Radio host and Strictly tour co-star Tyler West, who was among the first to know when the couple shared their happy news with family and friends.

"We FaceTimed him, then said: 'We just sent you something on WhatsApp' – it was a picture of the baby scan. He looked and said: 'I'm going to cry, this is everything... I'm gonna be that crazy Jamaican uncle.' It was the best reaction," Neil says.

When did Neil and Chyna meet?

The couple met just after Chyna's stint on Love Island when pro dancer Neil slid into her DMs. The duo attended the same party and completely hit it off.

In August 2022, the pair made it official but kept the details of their dating life largely under wraps. They were later spotted attending a number of public events together including the Guardians of the Galaxy experience in London. The loved-up duo were then captured enjoying a romantic getaway to Paris.