Christina Hall's ex Tarek El Moussa says he threw their daughter 'proper' surprise party for 13th birthday – see photos

Christina Hall had a milestone in her house recently as her eldest daughter Taylor officially entered teenagedom, and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa wanted to throw his daughter a party!

Though the Taylor marked her 13th birthday back on September 22, and the Christina on the Coast host commemorated it with a sweet tribute on Instagram, now it was Tarek and his wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young's turn to celebrate her.

The former Fixer Upper hosts and couple were together from 2009 to 2018, and also share son Brayden, who recently celebrated his eight birthday. Christina also shares son Hudson, three, with ex-husband Ant Anstead. She is now married to Josh Hall.

Over the weekend, Tarek took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his and his wife's birthday party – a surprise! – for Taylor, first sharing an adorable family portrait of himself with Heather plus eight-year-old Brayden and the birthday girl, who is already almost as tall as her dad.

Another sweet snap sees Tarek planting a kiss on his daughter's head, plus plenty of others where they are surrounded by their friends and family.

"Surprised the birthday girl!!!!" the father-of-three wrote in his joint Instagram post with Heather, adding: "Taylor turned 13 a few weeks ago, but we wanted to throw her a proper party so we got everyone together and threw her the cutest surprise party – she was so surprised and happy."

He continued: "13 years old is a milestone year so it was so cute to see Tay soaking it all in, surrounded by our family. Such a fun day and we still can’t believe we officially have a teenager in the house!!!"

His fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush about the sweet photos, with one writing: "The picture of Bray & Heather hugging each other just melts my heart!" as others followed suit with: "Happy Birthday to Taylor. She sure does look like her momma. Both are beautiful," and: "Hard to believe she is a teenager!" as well as: "Happy Birthday Taylor. Hope her birthday was wonderful."

Christina, when honoring her daughter's birthday back in September, shared a heartfelt tribute alongside plenty of photos of Taylor through the years. She wrote: "We have a teenager!! Happy 13th birthday Taylor!"

She continued: "Sweet girl – you impress me every day, I absolutely adore you," adding: "Thank you for making me a mommy and my only wish is time would slow down so I could enjoy you as a kid as long as possible.

"Singing in the car, late night talks, bike rides to the mall, dole whip, hanging with our chickens, soccer Saturdays. Being your mom is the biggest blessing. My beautiful, feisty, funny, smart, creative, old soul. I love you beyond words."

Both Tarek and Heather plus Christina's husband Josh all left comments behind for Taylor, with Heather writing: "So cute," as Tarek said: "I still can’t believe she's 13," plus Josh commented: "Happy Birthday to my not so little teenager. I moved into a home with a sweet little girl, now I'm helping shape a young woman."

