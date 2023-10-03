Kelly Rowland gets emotional as she gives candid insight into parenting sons Titan and Noah: 'I just want to get this right'

Kelly Rowland is opening up about her parenting approach, and she isn't afraid to get neither candid nor emotional when it comes to talking about her children.

The Destiny's Child alum, 42, shares two sons with her husband Tim Weatherspoon, 42, who she married in 2014; their eldest son is Titan Jewell, eight, followed by Noah Jon, two.

Giving insight into what parenting her two sons looks like and how she tries her best to lead with gentle parenting, the singer got emotional as she looked ahead to her boys' future.

In a new interview with Parents, Kelly first and foremost gave a shout-out to her village, which includes, of course, Beyoncé and her mom Tina Knowles, who she affectionately calls Mama T.

"I'm so grateful for my village," she said, noting: "My husband's mother is a wonderful part of our village. My Mama T is a part of my village, of course. My sisters [from Destiny's Child] are a great part of my village," before joking: "When they come in the house, me and Tim don't exist. It's more so, 'Where the babies?' It's that first."

Sharing more about who has contributed to her parenting style, the mom-of-two credited the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was killed in 2019, for inspiring her to instill integrity into her sons.

She explained: "It's amazing to me that he would talk to his kids about making the right decision even when no one is watching. That was everything," adding: "Nobody knows how much, how hard you work but you do it because you love it.

"I want them to be the kind of men who are proud of themselves. That's really important to me – being good decision-makers."

She also noted how much she values making sure her sons' interests are paid attention to, telling the outlet: "If we're gonna grow our kids, like, let's be lost in their interests and the things that bring them joy. Let's have joy with them about it," and further shared: "I'll sit out here and watch him do basketball or do whatever it is that he loves so much because I want him to know that I see it. It's wonderful," of her son Titan.

Kelly maintained: "It's worth celebrating. You’re worth celebrating. Your try is worth celebrating. I love all that is you."

The star also wasn't afraid to get just as candid about her parenting mistakes, and said: "The parenting fails for me is when I don't have enough in my cup. And by accident, I might just say the wrong thing. Like, 'Go back to the other room,' instead of saying, 'You know what? Titan I need a minute.' It's not knowing how to regulate myself and I do it in the wrong way."

She noted she often goes back to Bessel van der Kolk's seminal book The Body Keeps the Score, which in part explores generational trauma, and said: "I always think about like, 'What did that just cost them? How did I just say that to them?'"

Kelly continued: "I just want to get this right. I want to really be a part of bringing some really amazing young men forth into the world. That was my only prayer," adding: "I don't know why I'm emotional, but my only prayer was to have really great young Black men in this world who were sure of themselves and didn't have to be told who they were. I really cared about that because the narrative is tough as it is."

