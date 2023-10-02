Ginger Zee's sons look so tall in new photos from sweet family outing

Ginger Zee and her family are ready to leave summer and its hot weather behind, and usher in the cozy fall season!

The Good Morning America star is based in New York City, and as soon as the city started feeling its first semblances of chilly weather, the mom-of-two quickly arranged a day trip with her husband, kids, and friends to kick off the season with some apple picking.

The veteran meteorologist has two sons with her husband Ben Aaron, also a television personality, who she married in 2014; the couple's eldest son is Adrian Benjamin, seven, and his younger brother is Miles Macklin, who is five.

Ginger took to Instagram Sunday and shared a glimpse of what she and her family got up to during the weekend: heading to Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard in North Salem – about an hour and a half away from Manhattan – to work on some apple picking.

Posting photos from the fun-filled day trip, Ginger first shared a shot where she is alongside her husband, sons, and friends – including her GMA weather colleague Somara Theodore – huddled atop a rock, with a green, mountainous range serving as their backdrop.

She also shared a sweet family portrait of her and her boys smiling ear-to-ear at the farm's grounds, plus a video of her eldest son Adrian shooting an apple out of an apple cannon with the help of his dad.

"Apples were picked. Apple cannons shot. Mel's rock visited," Ginger listed off in her caption, adding: "And a glorious fall weekend drying out."

Her colleague Somara took to the comments section under the post and left behind a string of red heart emojis, as Ginger's fans weighed in with their own gushing compliments over the sweet fam photos.

© Instagram Ginger got an adorable family portrait with her boys at the farm

"Beautiful memories, great pics!!!!!" one of her fans wrote, as others followed suit with: "Aww yay glad you had a wonderful weekend," and: "Beautiful family @ginger_zee! I can't believe how big your adorable boys are now!!!" as well as: "Fun time for you and your kids," plus another fan added: "Such a great spot to celebrate a beautiful day with your beautiful family!!"

© Instagram The GMA star and her husband have been married since 2014

Ginger was ready for the fall season to begin as soon as the calendar read October 1, and two days prior to her apple orchard visit, she already shared another post on her Instagram where she marked the beginning of spooky season.

She posted a photo of an arrangement of mini pumpkins decorated in front of a spiced pumpkin candle from DW Home, and wrote in her caption: "Pumpkins from our garden were extra cute this year."

