Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia's sweet nickname for new brother Thiago

If one thing is for sure it's that Gemma Atkinson has been settling into life as a mother-of-two incredibly and on Thursday, she shared the sweet nickname her three-year-old daughter, Mia has for her baby brother Thiago.

Taking to her Instagram Stories the 38-year-old actress posted the sweetest video of Mia cooing over her newborn sibling whilst he lay comfortably on a special pillow on Gemma's cosy velvet sofa. At the end of the sweet clip, Mia calls the little bundle the sweetest thing. Find out what she says in the video below.

Referring to the adorable moment, Gemma penned in the caption: "The ending [two laughing face emojis]. My 4-year-old is actually 80 [laughing emoji]."

Mia is certainly taking her role as big sister seriously as reported by Gemma via her social media. Even during Thiaog's birth announcement, Gemma commented on what a "mother hen," Mia was just hours after his arrival back in July.

She penned: "Little man is here! Her arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful." She added: "Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be. We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

Whilst Mia is utterly besotted by her little brother, mum Gemma revealed she was worried about the change in the family dynamic leading her to feel guilty and worried Mia would feel left out.

Posting a heartfelt photo of her and Mia sitting down at a table for some arts and crafts, Gemma explained: "Arts and crafts while Thiago sleeps! It's funny when Mia was little I slept when she slept, but having more than 1 baby that's obviously not happening this time.

"I'm consciously trying to make sure I still have that one-on-one time with Mia because even though I shouldn't, there's this tiny pang of feeling guilty that she's left out, even though she isn't (assuming that's normal isn't it??)".

"The first 2 nights she came in our room wanting to sleep with us (which she hasn't done for SO long) we let her as we figured we'd be up on and off anyway and by night 3 she realised her own bed & room was actually comfier (thank god)."

She concluded: "I know all of the above is normal so I'm going with it. Anyone else experience the same? Mum guilt even though you have absolutely nothing to be guilty for."

Mia shares her two children with her financé and Strictly Come Dancing professional, Gorka Marquez who is currently back in the studio rehearsing for the upcoming series. The pair met on the show in 2017 when Gemma was paired with Aljaz Skorjanec in the competition.