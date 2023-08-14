The All of Me singer shares four children with his wife Chrissy

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen got the biggest surprise on Sunday when their seven-month-old daughter Esti spoke to them.

The couple, who share four children together, Luna, six, and Miles, four, Esti, and newborn Wren, were spending time with their baby girl encouraging her to say the word "dada" when she shocked mom and dad by saying the word.

WATCH: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's daughter Esti says "dada"

Singer John commented on the adorable clip: "DADA! Then I got too excited and scared her."

Cute Esti's "dada" surprised her parents so much that their loud reactions appeared to frighten her and she burst into tears - aww!

© Instagram John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's baby girl Esti

John's fans flocked to the comments section on his Instagram page, with one posting: "Oh no!!!! The way her face changed! Still so cute even crying!"

Another said: "Dada don’t scare da baby!" with a third writing: "And DADA melted like butter in a hot skillet!"

One follower pointed out what most parents know: "They always say Dada first", while another observed: " Aww…. She is so precious and looking so much like her Dada I think!

"Waoooo I feel like she was just born yesterday, how is she saying her first words already? I blinked and she's already talking," reacted one fan.

Esti was born in January, and just five months later in June, John and Chrissy welcomed their fourth child, Wren Alexander, via surrogacy.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

In October 2020, the couple sadly lost their son Jack 20 weeks into Chrissy's pregnancy.

Speaking on The Jennifer Hudson Show John spoke about the loss of Jack, telling the host: "We've been open about it because we've had challenges. We've had to use IVF to conceive our children, we've had a pregnancy loss, and a lot of people go through that.

"I think a lot of people were happy we talked about it because they didn't feel so alone, they felt like a lot of people go through this and they go through it in silence, or go through it feeling like they're the only ones going through it."

He added: "Chrissy and I talking about it has made people feel better about that journey."

© Photo: Getty Images John and Chrissy

When the couple welcomed their fourth child Jack, Chrissy posted an emotional message which in part read: "For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children. As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my pretend kitchen, watching Alf with me.

"After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again."